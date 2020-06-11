×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Former employees take on audit company in David vs Goliath row

By Macharia Kamau | February 2nd 2021 at 09:00:00 GMT +0300

It began with the acrimonious ouster of a former partner who sued Ernst & Young for Sh450 million before the immediate former Eastern Africa CEO also sought legal redress over his disputed retirement package. And now nearly 30 sacked workers are suing the global audit firm for wrongful dismissal.

It is often said that a company’s greatest assets are its employees.

But what happens when the same employees exit the firm in droves?

Do they become the firm’s goodwill ambassador? And what if the exit was acrimonious?

Should the former employees be treated as adversaries since they know the company too well?

One audit firm has perhaps found the answers to these questions and they could be unsettling.

Read More

Ernst & Young (EY) Kenya, the local arm of one of the global big four audit firms, is incessantly finding itself at war with its former employees.

The company is fighting legal suits against dozens of its former staff, some having worked with the firm for more than a decade, including its former chief executive.

The firm towards the end of last year received numerous demand letters from some of the over 40 employees it let go last July in a retrenchment exercise, threatening to sue the firm for unfair termination.

The demand letters are in addition to a suit filed by EY Kenya’s immediate former chief executive Gitahi Gachahi, claiming that his retirement package had been slashed by Sh10 million.

Before then was the case of Laban Gathungu who went to court, claiming that his partnership at the firm was irregularly terminated. He was claiming Sh450 million from the company

Close to 30 of the retrenched employees have since sent demand letters to the company, protesting the move to lay them off as unfair, unlawful and unprocedural.

Among the reasons that some of the former employees cited in their letters are failure to give valid reasons for the retrenchment and lack of clarity in the criteria used in selecting employees for the retrenchment exercise.

In the different letters, the employees also say they were never given options such as voluntary exits or even taking pay cuts, considering that one of the factors cited by the company for the layoffs was cash flow difficulties occasioned by Covid-19.

In their various letters to the company, they noted that the firm had “grossly” understated their severance pay.

A number of the affected employees were middle-level managers, making upwards of half a million shillings a month, with each seeking compensation running into millions of shillings.

Jointly, they are seeking more than Sh100 million from the firm for wrongful termination of their employment. 

But responding to one of the demand letters by a former employee, EY lawyers Anne Babu and Company Advocates noted that all the employees were, at a meeting last year, appraised on the status of the firm, including how it had struggled for several years, making it difficult to continue operating normally.

During the virtual meeting held on May 29, the law firm noted, the employees were told that Covid-19 had made an already bad situation worse as clients cancelled or delayed projects, significantly affecting its cash flow.

At the meeting, the chief executive also communicated to the affected employees the firm’s decision to restructure its operations.

The immediate former chief executive Gachahi, who has also sued the company for slashing his retirement package, has backed the fired employees’ push for redress.

In an affidavit, he noted that the company had been on a solid footing and that the reasons used to justify the staff redundancy were not supported by facts.

“Despite being a major shareholder in the firm, I was not engaged when Covid-19 economic conditions were used to justify staff redundancy despite not being supported by facts,” he said.

“Despite the prevailing economic conditions, there was a revenue growth from the previous financial year and no decline in the gross margin.”

Gachahi filed the suit, claiming that his exit package following his June 2020 retirement fell short by Sh10 million.

In the affidavit filed in court, Gachahi noted that the firm had capped his leave days at 60 instead of the 153 days that he was entitled to, which saw his dues reduced by the said amount.

Another Sh2.8 million was taken from his partnership drawings – profits due to him as a partner of the firm – allegedly owing to the harsh impact of Covid-19 on the business despite the company’s earnings rising last year.

“The decline in the total income could be attributed to a change in the accounting policy that increased depreciation from $90,000 (Sh9.8 million) to $690,000 (Sh75.2 million), which has in any event, no cash flow impact,” he said.

EY has asked the court to refer the case to arbitration, while Gachahi’s lawyers have asked for time to review the application granted by the court.

The firm also faces a Sh450 million lawsuit by one of its former partners, Laban Gathungu, who claims he was irregularly removed from his position.

Mr Gathungu had been the partner in charge of the public sector business until November 2018 when the company terminated his partnership, an action he claims is null and void as it contravenes a 2015 partnership agreement, which stipulates the process of kicking out a partner.

He also disputes the grounds used in terminating his partnership.

He, however, got a reprieve after the court issued an injunction restraining EY from removing him.

Gathungu also protested the slashing of his earnings with his profit allocation for the year to June 2018, reducing by 27.4 per cent compared to previous year’s earnings.

It is not the first time that a Big Four audit firm is facing a major partnership dispute.

KPMG East Africa was recently rocked by a fallout with one of its senior partners, who had served the firm for more than two decades.

[email protected] 

 

Related Topics
Ernst & Young Wrongful Dismissal Jobs Retrenchment
Share this story
Previous article
Indonesian air crash investigators send plane parts to US, UK for checks
Next article
Liverpool defender Joel Matip ruled out for the rest of the season

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

World's most loyal employee dies after 84 years working for the same firm
World's most loyal employee dies after 84 years working for the same firm

LATEST STORIES

Sonko’s day in court
Sonko’s day in court

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

10 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

14 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

14 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

14 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Former employees take on audit company in David vs Goliath row

Former employees take on audit company in David vs Goliath row

Macharia Kamau 1 hour ago
The kitchen crisis brewed overseas

The kitchen crisis brewed overseas

Dominic Omondi 2 hours ago
Ex-minister faced rough and tumble of life after retiring

Ex-minister faced rough and tumble of life after retiring

Edwin Nyarangi 5 hours ago
Tough upbringing made former PC learn to say no

Tough upbringing made former PC learn to say no

Amos Kareithi 6 hours ago

More stories

EU mulls global end to coal use

By Reuters
EU mulls global end to coal use

Why we need to ditch US for Canada in benchmarking

By XN Iraki
Why we need to ditch US for Canada in benchmarking

Kenya must build resilient industries post-Covid to drive recovery

By Rajul Malde
Kenya must build resilient industries post-Covid to drive recovery

Yatani seeks a way out of loans sunk in white elephant projects

By Dominic Omondi
Yatani seeks a way out of loans sunk in white elephant projects

Kenya-US trade deal up in the air as Biden lays down the marker in DC

By Frankline Sunday
Kenya-US trade deal up in the air as Biden lays down the marker in DC

Total quits top oil lobby in climate split

By Reuters
Total quits top oil lobby in climate split

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.