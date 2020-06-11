×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Minister shocked the nation that economy was in ‘ICU’

By Macharia Kamau | February 2nd 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Simeon Nyachae served a short stint (1998-99) as Finance Minister but over the two years, he made startling revelations about the health of the economy, and issued radical proposals to cut luxury spending by government officials that proved unpopular among his Cabinet colleagues.

Nyachae was appointed Finance Minister in January 1998 and a few months into the job, and having assessed the country’s economy and government coffers, he shocked the nation with a rare admission that the economy was in Intensive Care Unit (ICU). 

Speaking at an inter-parties caucus in Mombasa, he described the economy as ‘troubled,’ adding that it needed urgent fixing. At the meeting, Nyachae had spelt out measures to tame corruption which had been identified as one of the major causes of the country’s economic woes.

Among the issues that Nyachae noted were running down the economy was runaway corruption as well as an extravagance by government officials when spending taxpayers’ money.

Read More

Kenyans were then also grappling with high-interest rates, poor state of roads, electricity rationing, adverse weather conditions, and low investor confidence. The economy had grown at 2.6 per cent per year in the seven years to 1998. In 1998 specifically, the economy grew 1.5 per cent, from one per cent in 1997. The average income of Kenyans, Nyachae explained, had fallen from Sh21,000 per year in 1980 to Sh15,000 in 1998.

He was particularly concerned that pending bills had reached a high of Sh7 billion while noting that domestic debt had risen to unsustainable levels, leading to high-interest rates that were prohibitive to investments.

He made other proposals to tame extravagance and corruption but his move to reduce the number of cars in the entourages of ministers triggered resistance.

In his June 1998 Budget speech, Nyachae proposed that his Cabinet ministers and their assistants cut down on the number of vehicles they were using, hoping that this would play a part in resuscitating the economy.

Then, the number of ministers used to be upwards of 30, each with one or two assistant ministers, all of whom – as is the case today – drove top of the range vehicles bought and fuelled by the government.

Unlike today, the motorcades of Cabinet ministers were a spectacle, complete with several chase cars. Nyachae’s proposal was shot down.

Nyachae’s Budget had the theme of ‘fiscal restraint’ and a ‘balanced budget’, a general indication that the economy was doing badly and cuts on non-essential expenditure were necessary.

Nyachae was the Finance Minister at a time the country was undergoing strained relations with such institutions as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The minister, who had joined the Treasury from the Ministry of Agriculture, was in 1999 moved to the Ministry of Trade and Industry but quit after a fall-out with President Daniel arap Moi.

Related Topics
Simeon Nyachae Finance Minister Bad economy
Share this story
Previous article
Nyachae's parents differed over his date of birth
Next article
Referee chiefs have confessed to mistakes in Sheffield United defeat- Ole Gunnar

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Nyachae's parents differed over his date of birth
Nyachae's parents differed over his date of birth

LATEST STORIES

Sports facilities: Joho furious over deplorable state of Mombasa stadia
Sports facilities: Joho furious over deplorable state of Mombasa stadia

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

10 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

13 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

14 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

14 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Love, Valentine’s and many men’s dilemma

Love, Valentine’s and many men’s dilemma

Suleiman Shahbal 1 hour ago
High octane politics at burial as Ruto and Raila allies fight

High octane politics at burial as Ruto and Raila allies fight

Eric Abuga and Edwin Nyarangi 1 hour ago
Power, privilege and influence: Words that define the life of Simeon Nyachae

Power, privilege and influence: Words that define the life of Simeon Nyachae

Barrack Muluka 1 hour ago
Ties that bound Nyachae to the country’s heads of State

Ties that bound Nyachae to the country’s heads of State

Biketi Kikechi 1 hour ago

More stories

Motorists set to raise Sh160b for new road

By Kennedy Gachuhi
Motorists set to raise Sh160b for new road

Fishermen rent lamps to boost their catch

By Isaiah Gwengi
Fishermen rent lamps to boost their catch

Ministry pushes for ban on importation of monofilament nets

By Antony Gitonga
Ministry pushes for ban on importation of monofilament nets

Numbers That Matter

By NCBA - Sponsored Content
Numbers That Matter

Stakeholders call for renaming of Ukunda Airstrip

By Philip Mwakio
Stakeholders call for renaming of Ukunda Airstrip

BOC Kenya acquisition bid gets nod

By Correspondent
BOC Kenya acquisition bid gets nod

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.