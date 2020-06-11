FM stations halt service over debt

Tana River County Governor Dhadho Godhana

TANA RIVER, KENYA: Community radio stations have suspended services to the county government owing to unpaid dues.

According to station managers of Tana FM and Amani FM, the county has not paid for services offered despite pleas for them to pay.

Tana FM CEO Shadrack Hiribae said the county owes the station Sh17 million since 2017. "We have written letters through our lawyer but they have not responded," he said. However, Governor Dhadho Godhana blamed the issue on delayed cash from the Treasury.

Mr. Hirbae noted that the deliberate delays have affected the station to the point of losing some of its key presenters who have since boycotted duty owing to unpaid dues and allowances for the past year.

Also, he noted that the station has lost the transmission in certain towns owing to lack of money to service transmitters that have become faulty, hence affecting revenues and losing listeners.

The governor noted that currently the county was suffering a cash crunch with focus only directed to salaries of county employees.

However, he promised to intervene in the issue and resolve the stalemate.

"I ask for patience, we have to wait for the money to come from treasury so that we can look at these complaints and how to address them," he said.