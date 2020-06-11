×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Social entrepreneurs get creative to beat impact of Covid pandemic

By Reuters | February 2nd 2021 at 06:00:00 GMT +0300

Online shopping has created new opportunities for social entrepreneurs.

As Covid-19 forces businesses worldwide to reinvent themselves, social entrepreneurs are getting creative to help communities hit hard by the pandemic - from a Ugandan medicine-on-wheels service to upcycled face masks made by vulnerable women in Peru.

While recessions and falling revenue are affecting ethical businesses too, many such companies are proving particularly adept at innovating and finding new opportunities.

Social innovation is the DNA of social entrepreneurs,” said Vincent Odhiambo, regional director for Ashoka East Africa, a non-profit working with social enterprises - businesses aiming to do good while making a profit.

“They are accustomed to tackling complex social problems and therefore design innovative solutions that create better conditions of life,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation to mark Social Enterprise Day last November. Started by Social Enterprise UK, the sector’s trade body in Britain, and held annually on the third Thursday of November, the day aims to highlight the sector’s global impact. The campaign has since expanded to other parts of the world.

With the pandemic taking a heavy toll on vulnerable communities around the world, companies with a social focus are even encouraging some traditional businesses to have a rethink.

Read More

“We have seen them tackle perennial challenges ranging from access to healthcare and education, remote working, economic resilience all the way to transparency or fighting fake news,” Odhiambo said. In Asia, social enterprises have turned to making face shields and protective suits for doctors and linking those who have lost their jobs to careers in sustainable fields.

As movement curbs remain in place across many cities, a surge in online deliveries has led to a mountain of plastic waste, prompting Malaysia’s The Hive Bulk Foods to start collecting discarded packaging for reuse.

The social enterprise, a zero-waste chain selling products from refugees and local organic farmers, said items like bubble wrap quickly filled up its warehouse. It donates the packaging to other businesses so it can be used again. “We realised everyone on the planet was also ordering online and that online packaging was delivered with an insane amount of plastic waste, often more plastic waste than the goods delivered,” said founder Claire Sancelot.  

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
COVID-19 Entrepreneurship Innovation
Share this story
Previous article
Former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae is dead
Next article
When Nyachae admitted Kenya was broke

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

'Loved ones, not numbers': Inside a British funeral business as COVID deaths surge
'Loved ones, not numbers': Inside a British funeral business as COVID deaths surge

LATEST STORIES

Social entrepreneurs get creative to beat impact of Covid pandemic
Social entrepreneurs get creative to beat impact of Covid pandemic

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

10 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

13 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

14 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

14 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Ex-minister faced rough and tumble of life after retiring

Ex-minister faced rough and tumble of life after retiring

Edwin Nyarangi 2 hours ago
Tough upbringing made former PC learn to say no

Tough upbringing made former PC learn to say no

Amos Kareithi 3 hours ago
Love, Valentine’s and many men’s dilemma

Love, Valentine’s and many men’s dilemma

Suleiman Shahbal 7 hours ago
High octane politics at burial as Ruto and Raila allies fight

High octane politics at burial as Ruto and Raila allies fight

Eric Abuga and Edwin Nyarangi 7 hours ago

More stories

EU mulls global end to coal use

By Reuters
EU mulls global end to coal use

Why we need to ditch US for Canada in benchmarking

By XN Iraki
Why we need to ditch US for Canada in benchmarking

Kenya must build resilient industries post-Covid to drive recovery

By Rajul Malde
Kenya must build resilient industries post-Covid to drive recovery

Yatani seeks a way out of loans sunk in white elephant projects

By Dominic Omondi
Yatani seeks a way out of loans sunk in white elephant projects

Kenya-US trade deal up in the air as Biden lays down the marker in DC

By Frankline Sunday
Kenya-US trade deal up in the air as Biden lays down the marker in DC

Total quits top oil lobby in climate split

By Reuters
Total quits top oil lobby in climate split

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.