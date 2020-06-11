×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Stakeholders call for renaming of Ukunda Airstrip

By Philip Mwakio | February 1st 2021 at 12:26:44 GMT +0300

Travellers getting ready to board a chartered flight at the Ukunda Airstrip (PHOTO: Gideon Maundu)

 
 

UKUNDA, KENYA: Stakeholders in the tourism industry want the renaming of Ukunda Airstrip in Kwale County fast-tracked to help turn around tourism fortunes in the region.

The stakeholders want the airstrip renamed Diani airport because of Diani’s global fame as a destination.

Led by Diani Reef Beach Resort & Spa Managing Director Bobby Kamani, the stakeholders said that the upgrade will increase the value of the destination as a result of more flight schedules and an influx of both international and domestic travellers streaming in more often.

''We are at a crossroads with the global Covid-19 pandemic having hit us hard. Any effort aimed at recovery is welcomed,'' Kamani said.

Kamani said that as investors, they remained optimistic of a return to normalcy soon owing to several interventions by the government.

Read More

He cited the introduction of the Sh3 billion tourism recovery stimulus package to help jump-start the industry and the planned rollout of Covid-19 vaccines around the world and in Kenya.

''The government must be commended for all it has done to help get the industry back on track. The Tourism Finance Corporation (TFC) is ensuring that the funds are disbursed in pretty good time to successful applicants to carry out refurbishments of their facilities. Once we have a vaccinated global population, we can be pretty sure that there will be confidence among travellers to sample the best of what we have here,'' Kamani said.

Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (Kahc) Coast branch executive officer, Dr. Sam Ikwaye appealed to the government to speed up the Ukunda airstrip upgrade and eventual renaming of the facility to Diani Airport as the name is well known to travellers around the globe.

''First of all branding is significant to this award-winning destination. Internationally, Diani is a big brand that will easily be identified by the many tourists who have visited or have it on their bucket list,'' he said.

Ikwaye added that like most progressive destinations, the upgrade of the airfield will allow for direct marketing and attract bigger aircraft on the route.

In 2019, Ukunda Airstrip received a major boost after the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) commissioned its first modern Sh150 million control tower for safer flight operations.

KCAA director-general, Captain Gilbert Kibe, said then the investment was the product of increased flights to the airstrip, which supports travel to the famed tourist hotspot in Diani, Kwale county.

KCAA has been heavily investing in the safety, security, and efficiency of the aviation sector.

'The mobile tower, according to KCAA will mitigate against service disruptions, incidents, or threats within the air space," said Kibe.

KCAA noted that the Ukunda airfield has seen a jump in traffic at peak hours, which surpasses movement in other major airports.

Ukunda reported 300 flight movements since December with 52 aircraft arrivals and departures captured on January 2.

Although Diani is endowed with one of the best beaches in Africa and also has world-class hotels, accessing the holiday destination is a challenge due to the lack of major airport and ferry problems on the Likoni channel.

Upgrade of the airstrip will allow planes with a capacity of 150 passengers to fly direct from Nairobi to Ukunda.

Related Topics
KCAA Ukunda Airstrip Tourism
Share this story
Previous article
Rumba legends in court over copyright violation
Next article
Numbers That Matter

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Lupita claps back after Balala claims she has been ‘inaccessible’ for 5 years
Lupita claps back after Balala claims she has been ‘inaccessible’ for 5 years

LATEST STORIES

Numbers That Matter
Numbers That Matter

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

9 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

13 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

14 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

14 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Indiscipline: Should students be caned?

Indiscipline: Should students be caned?

Augustine Oduor 1 hour ago
Reversing blindness now easier

Reversing blindness now easier

Killiad Sinide 2 hours ago
Matiang’i’s endorsement sets tongues wagging on gameplan

Matiang’i’s endorsement sets tongues wagging on gameplan

Eric Abuga and Jacob Ngetich 2 hours ago
The Hustler Nation could be short-lived

The Hustler Nation could be short-lived

Macharia Munene 3 hours ago

More stories

Numbers That Matter

By NCBA - Sponsored Content
Numbers That Matter

BOC Kenya acquisition bid gets nod

By Correspondent
BOC Kenya acquisition bid gets nod

'Loved ones, not numbers': Inside a British funeral business as COVID deaths surge

By Reuters
'Loved ones, not numbers': Inside a British funeral business as COVID deaths surge

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

By Reuters
As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Fishermen adopt the use of solar lamps on lake to boost catch

By Isaiah Gwengi
Fishermen adopt the use of solar lamps on lake to boost catch

Cereals agency makes foray into lucrative retail market

By Macharia Kamau
Cereals agency makes foray into lucrative retail market

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.