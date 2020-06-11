Auction company changes its name

Leakey’s Auctioneers, one of the biggest in the country, has changed its trading name to Phillips International Auctioneers.

The firm said the change will help expand its market share by collaborating with international and regional auctioneers, and also leverage on online auctions in line with shifting business models.

A notice by its chief executive George Muiruri published in local dailies, however, indicated the business would retain its headquarters in Kileleshwa, Nairobi with regional sub-offices across the country.

“I shall continue carrying on business as an auctioneer, pursuant to the Auctioneers Act,” he said.

Muiruri said that the firm had launched a strategic shift.

“We are partnering with both international and East African auctioneers with the aim of enhancing our capacity to serve our customers better on the recovery process,” he said.

Muiruri said they have developed a comprehensive online platform, including on social media, that will enable them to conduct quality online auctions that will improve convenience, consumer choice and efficiency.