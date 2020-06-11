×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Bitcoin soars 14 per cent after Elon Musk namecheck on Twitter

By Reuters | January 30th 2021 at 07:00:00 GMT +0300

Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration taken taken March 13, 2020. [Reuters]

Bitcoin jumped as much as 14 per cent on Friday to a two-week high after Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk tagged the cryptocurrency in his Twitter biography.

Musk wrote simply “#bitcoin” in his biography on the social media site. The world’s biggest cryptocurrency was up 10.2 per cent at USD36,901 as of 1005 GMT.

The billionaire entrepreneur, followed by 43.9 million users on Twitter, has a record of making market-moving comments on the site.

GameStop Corp, which has been at the centre of retail trading frenzy, surged 50 per cent on Tuesday after Musk tweeted “Gamestonk!!” along with a link to the Reddit Wallstreetbets stock trading discussion group. There, supporters affectionately refer to him as “Papa Musk.”

“Stonks” is a tongue-in-cheek term for stocks widely used on social media.

Read More

Elon Musk has a record of making market-moving comments on Twitter.

Bitcoin jumped over 300 per cent last year, as bigger U.S. investors and corporations sought exposure to the cryptocurrency. It touched an all-time high of USD42,000 last month.

In December, Musk asked about the possibility of converting “large transactions” of Tesla’s balance sheet into bitcoin, in a Twitter exchange with a well-known advocate for the digital currency.

“That would be a very big deal,” said Christopher Bendiksen of digital asset manager CoinShares on Friday.

Traders also cited positive comments on bitcoin by hedge fund manager Ray Dalio as supporting sentiment.

The Bridgewater Associates founder wrote on Thursday that the cryptocurrency was “one hell of an invention,” adding that he viewed it as a “gold-like alternative asset.”

Smaller cryptocurrencies including ethereum and XRP that tend to move in tandem with bitcoin also jumped, as much as 5 per cent and 8 per cent respectively. 

Related Topics
Bitcoin Elon Musk Tesla Gamestonk Papa Musk
Share this story
Previous article
Police probing Garissa County Assembly fire
Next article
Kenya to vaccinate 1.25 million people by June

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Business lessons from the world’s richest person
Business lessons from the world’s richest person

LATEST STORIES

Bitcoin soars 14 per cent after Elon Musk namecheck on Twitter
Bitcoin soars 14 per cent after Elon Musk namecheck on Twitter

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

7 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

10 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

11 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

11 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

On Kapedo, the chickens have come home to roost

On Kapedo, the chickens have come home to roost

Wafula Lukorito 7 hours ago
End of an era in Nairobi CBD party life

End of an era in Nairobi CBD party life

Tony Mochama 7 hours ago
Mwilu's shock ouster

Mwilu's shock ouster

Paul Ogemba and Kamau Muthoni 7 hours ago
How Mt Kenya MPs are both right and wrong

How Mt Kenya MPs are both right and wrong

Ken Opalo 7 hours ago

More stories

WhatsApp takes to Status, assures users of privacy

By Kirsten Kanja
WhatsApp takes to Status, assures users of privacy

NMS announces app to fight cartels, boost water supply

By Josphat Thiong’o
NMS announces app to fight cartels, boost water supply

Scientists produce embryos to save northern white rhino from extinction

By Reuters
Scientists produce embryos to save northern white rhino from extinction

Businesses urged to contribute financially to COVID-19 vaccine rollout

By Sara Okuoro
Businesses urged to contribute financially to COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Huawei in freefall as Apple logs record quarterly smartphone shipments

By Reuters
Huawei in freefall as Apple logs record quarterly smartphone shipments

Apple sees revenue growth accelerating

By Reuters
Apple sees revenue growth accelerating

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.