UK bans direct flights from UAE, shutting world's busiest international route

By Reuters | January 29th 2021 at 11:39:08 GMT +0300

Britain is banning direct passenger flights from the United Arab Emirates from Friday, shutting down the world’s busiest international airline route from Dubai to London.

Britain said it was adding the United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda to its coronavirus travel ban list because of worries over the spread of a more contagious and potentially vaccine-resistant COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa.

“This means people who have been in or transited through these countries will be denied entry, except British, Irish and third country nationals with residence rights who must self-isolate for ten days at home,” U.K. Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Twitter on Thursday.

Emirates planes on tarmac in a general view of Dubai International Airport (PHOTO: Reuters)

On its website, Emirates said it would suspend all U.K. passenger flights from 1300 GMT, when the ban takes effect. Etihad Airways said it would only suspend flights to Britain, with those from the U.K. remaining unaffected.

In a statement, Dubai airport advised those booked on flights due to arrive in Britain after the ban not to go to the airport and instead contact their airline.

Britain’s transport department advised nationals now in the UAE to use indirect commercial routes to fly back to Britain.

Border closures caused by COVID-19 made Dubai to London the world’s busiest international route in January, with 190,365 scheduled seats over the month, airline data provider OAG said.

Emirates and Etihad normally carry large numbers of passengers connecting from Britain to destinations like Australia through their airport hubs, meaning the decision to cancel those flights will have far-reaching implications.

The Australian government said it will add more charter flights from Britain if needed as a result of the Emirates and Etihad cancellations.

Eran Ben-Avraham, an Australian stranded in Britain due to strict limits on the number of arrivals in Australia, said his options for getting home were continually shrinking.

“At the moment it is only giving us three options of flying Qatar, ANA or Singapore Airlines,” he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. “Every day it is making it more difficult to get home. The flights back are anywhere from like 4,000 pounds ($5,487).”

Heathrow Airport UK Emirates UAE
Previous article
Bar closures hurt brewer’s earnings
Next article
Boda boda rider commits suicide after owner of bike takes it back

RELATED STORIES

AG: Public officers free to push referendum Bill
AG: Public officers free to push referendum Bill

Ministry develops youth programme to address challenges in agribusiness
Ministry develops youth programme to address challenges in agribusiness

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

6 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

10 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

10 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

11 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

School fires rage as reports on safety rot

School fires rage as reports on safety rot

Augustine Oduor 11 hours ago
Rapper drops mic to cook

Rapper drops mic to cook

Stevens Muendo 12 hours ago
1 in 3 people in Nairobi has been infected with Covid-19, says researchers

1 in 3 people in Nairobi has been infected with Covid-19, says researchers

Mercy Kahenda 12 hours ago
Mayor who was swept in and out of City Hall

Mayor who was swept in and out of City Hall

Daniel Wesangula 12 hours ago

Bar closures hurt brewer’s earnings

By Standard Reporter
Bar closures hurt brewer’s earnings

KRA seeks new cess collection system

By Josphat Thiong’o
KRA seeks new cess collection system

FAO warns of more locusts from February

By Fredrick Obura
FAO warns of more locusts from February

KRA’s accounting guidelines for Corporate Tax rates

By Sara Okuoro
KRA’s accounting guidelines for Corporate Tax rates

Crackdown on illegal fishing gears in Lake Victoria looms

By Anne Atieno
Crackdown on illegal fishing gears in Lake Victoria looms

CBK retains base lending rate at 7 per cent

By Frankline Sunday
CBK retains base lending rate at 7 per cent

