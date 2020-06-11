WhatsApp takes to Status, assures users of privacy

Kenyans on Wednesday woke up to a series of messages from WhatsApp on its Status platform, which allows users to share time-limited updates with their contacts.

The free messaging app, which is owned by Facebook, reiterated its commitment to privacy amid concerns that it intends to hand over users' information to its parent company.

“WhatsApp is now on Status! We’ll let you know about new features and updates here. One thing that isn’t new is our commitment to your privacy,” WhatsApp said.

The text, voice and video messaging company further stressed the integrity of the end-to-end encryption it offers, stating that the app has no access to users’ private conversations.

The encryption also shields customers from snooping by telecom companies and internet service providers.

WhatsApp reportedly uploaded a similar update for its users in India last week, adding a line “we do not share your contacts with Facebook.”

The US-based messaging app faced backlash at the beginning of the month after it announced changes in the terms of service that, if users accepted, would result in their information being shared with Facebook.

The fine print provided details of the details that Facebook would access. They included account registration details like one’s phone number, transaction data, service-related information, information on how you interact with others (including businesses) when using WhatsApp services, mobile device information, and one’s IP address.

WhatsApp had previously given users up to February 8 to accept the new terms or lose their accounts. Its privacy policy was last updated in 2016.

After a public outcry and migration of users to rival apps like Signal and Telegram, WhatsApp attempted to do damage control by extending the deadline to accept the new terms to May 15.

CNN reported that Signal had 7.5 million installations globally from the App Store and Google Play in just four days.