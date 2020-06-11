Africities summit postponed due to Covid-19

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o.

The Africities Summit that was to be held in Kisumu in November has been rescheduled to April 2022.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Sh79 million Otonglo market, Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o said the conference was postponed due to Covid-19 among other issues.

Sources said the conference organisers had sought for more time to allow them recover from effects of the pandemic.

The county had signed a memorandum to host the ninth edition of the Africities Summit in 2021.

Nyongo’s administration had given Sh50 million to United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLGA) as a commitment to host the summit.

The governor appointed the Africities local secretariat member Joe Ager as the CEO. Yesterday, Ager said he was meeting a Principal Secretary to discuss the matter.

“I am not ready to speak on the issue because I am going into a meeting with the PS,” he said.

UCLGA secretary-general Jean Pierre Elong Mbassi had announced in Marrakech, Morocco in November 2018 that Kisumu will host the summit.

The meeting was expected to provide direct and indirect social and economic benefits to Kenya.

“There’s no doubt that towards and after the 2021 summit, Kisumu city will not be the same again,” Mbassi said.

The 2021 Africities summit was expected to attract 8,000 participants.

The goal of the forum was to define appropriate shared strategies in order to improve the living conditions of the people, promote peace and unity of Africa from grassroots.

Council of Governors Chairman and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has been coordinating all the 47County governments to prepare special items to showcase successes of devolution.

Hosting of the 9th edition of the African Cities Summit follows bidding by the council and the Kisumu county government.

The government has tasked various Cabinet Secretaries to ensure success of the summit.

The national government allocated Sh500 million for upgrading of the stadium and works started after launch of the project by Sports CS Amina Mohammed.

Also being repaired at a cost of Sh350 million is the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga sports Complex which is expected to host some of the exhibitors during the summit.