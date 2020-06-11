×
Africities summit postponed due to Covid-19

By Kepher Otieno | January 29th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o.

The Africities Summit that was to be held in Kisumu in November has been rescheduled to April 2022.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Sh79 million Otonglo market, Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o said the conference was postponed due to Covid-19 among other issues.

Sources said the conference organisers had sought for more time to allow them recover from effects of the pandemic.

The county had signed a memorandum to host the ninth edition of the Africities Summit in 2021.

Nyongo’s administration had given Sh50 million to United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLGA) as a commitment to host the summit.

The governor appointed the Africities local secretariat member Joe Ager as the CEO. Yesterday, Ager said he was meeting a Principal Secretary to discuss the matter.

“I am not ready to speak on the issue because I am going into a meeting with the PS,” he said.

UCLGA secretary-general Jean Pierre Elong Mbassi had announced in Marrakech, Morocco in November 2018 that Kisumu will host the summit.

The meeting was expected to provide direct and indirect social and economic benefits to Kenya.

“There’s no doubt that towards and after the 2021 summit, Kisumu city will not be the same again,” Mbassi said.

The 2021 Africities summit was expected to attract 8,000 participants. 

The goal of the forum was to define appropriate shared strategies in order to improve the living conditions of the people, promote peace and unity of Africa from grassroots.

Council of Governors Chairman and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has been coordinating all the 47County governments to prepare special items to showcase successes of devolution.

Hosting of the 9th edition of the African Cities Summit follows bidding by the council and the Kisumu county government.

The government has tasked various Cabinet Secretaries to ensure success of the summit.

The national government allocated Sh500 million for upgrading of the stadium and works started after launch of the project by Sports CS Amina Mohammed.

Also being repaired at a cost of Sh350 million is the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga sports Complex which is expected to host some of the exhibitors during the summit.

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

6 days ago

6 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

10 days ago

10 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

10 days ago

10 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

10 days ago

10 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

School fires rage as reports on safety rot

School fires rage as reports on safety rot

Augustine Oduor 10 hours ago
Rapper drops mic to cook

Rapper drops mic to cook

Stevens Muendo 11 hours ago
1 in 3 people in Nairobi has been infected with Covid-19, says researchers

Mercy Kahenda 11 hours ago

1 in 3 people in Nairobi has been infected with Covid-19, says researchers

Mercy Kahenda 11 hours ago
Mayor who was swept in and out of City Hall

Mayor who was swept in and out of City Hall

Daniel Wesangula 11 hours ago

More stories

Grabbed land sold for a song to be repossessed

By Kepher Otieno

By Kepher Otieno
Grabbed land sold for a song to be repossessed

The trends shaping Kenya’s roofs

By Awal Mohammed
The trends shaping Kenya’s roofs

What to look at when choosing roofing material

By Awal Mohammed

By Awal Mohammed
What to look at when choosing roofing material

Kenya Railways stopped from developing land

By Daniel Chege

By Daniel Chege
Kenya Railways stopped from developing land

Lands ministry publishes a list of 247 accredited private valuers

By Fredrick Obura

By Fredrick Obura
Lands ministry publishes a list of 247 accredited private valuers

Trapped flamingos of Lake Bogoria

By Caroline Chebet
Trapped flamingos of Lake Bogoria

