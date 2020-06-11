×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

African businesses urged to contribute financially to COVID-19 vaccine rollout

By Sara Okuoro | January 28th 2021 at 15:15:00 GMT +0300

African Union (AU) Chair Cyril Ramaphosa has called on African companies and foreign companies that do business in Africa to contribute financially to the continent’s efforts to roll out COVID-19 vaccines.

The South African President said MTN had offered to donate USD25 million to the vaccine programme of the AU’s disease control body to immunise healthcare workers.

He was speaking during an AU webinar on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation address at parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, February 13, 2020. [Reuters]

Earlier, Ramaphosa asked wealthy countries to share the COVID-19 vaccines with developing nations.

“The rich countries of the world went out and acquired large doses of vaccines. Some even acquired up to four times what their population needs. … We need those who have hoarded the vaccines to release the vaccines so that other countries can have them,” said President Ramaphosa during a virtual World Economic Forum meeting.  

Read More

 “We are all not safe if some countries are vaccinating their people and other countries are not vaccinating. We all must act together in combating the coronavirus,” he said.

President Ramaphosa said that a Covid-19 vaccine acquisition task team has secured a provisional 270-million doses for Africa through manufacturers. Another 600-million doses are expected from the Covax initiative.

Global COVID-19 cases have passed 100 million with more than two million deaths.

 

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
President Cyril Ramaphosa African Union AU) COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19
Share this story
Previous article
Inconsistency may cost Man Utd the title, says Ferdinand
Next article
China rolls out anal swab Covid-19 test

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

App to show where to find Covid-19 vaccine
App to show where to find Covid-19 vaccine

LATEST STORIES

Businesses urged to contribute financially to COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Businesses urged to contribute financially to COVID-19 vaccine rollout

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

6 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

9 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

10 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

10 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

KRA wins Sh9b tax case against dealer

KRA wins Sh9b tax case against dealer

Kamau Muthoni 6 hours ago
How long covid-19 school break created junkies

How long covid-19 school break created junkies

Grace Muiruri 15 hours ago
Why political unity is elusive in Luhyaland

Why political unity is elusive in Luhyaland

Babere Chacha 15 hours ago
Facing Mount Kenya

Facing Mount Kenya

Wainaina Ndung’u and Ndung’u Gachane 15 hours ago

More stories

Huawei in freefall as Apple logs record quarterly smartphone shipments

By Reuters
Huawei in freefall as Apple logs record quarterly smartphone shipments

Apple sees revenue growth accelerating

By Reuters
Apple sees revenue growth accelerating

Iran House of Innovation and Technology debuts in Kenya

By Wainaina Wambu
Iran House of Innovation and Technology debuts in Kenya

ByteDance reduces size of India team

By Reuters
ByteDance reduces size of India team

Google revives Australia news platform amid content payment fight

By Reuters
Google revives Australia news platform amid content payment fight

Twitter acquires newsletter startup Revue

By Reuters
Twitter acquires newsletter startup Revue

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.