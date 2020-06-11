×
Crackdown on illegal fishing gears in Lake Victoria looms

By Anne Atieno | January 28th 2021 at 11:45:17 GMT +0300

MIGORI, KENYA: Migori Security committee has launched a crackdown on fishermen using illegal fishing nets in Lake Victoria, as cartels supporting fishermen with the gears put on notice.

The county security committee led by Migori County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich said they were going to mount operations to contain the illegal fishing activity.

According to the county commissioner, the team has already deliberated on how it is going to manage the situation.

While cautioning the fishermen, the commissioner said the use of illegal fishing gears in the lake was being made possible by some cartels who pretended to be dealing in the fish trade. He claimed the cartels were supporting the fishermen by supplying them with illegal nets.

“The cartels will be held responsible because they are the ones supporting fishermen by supplying them with illegal nets,” said Cherutich.

Cherutich said the security team received complaints from the public that some fishermen were using illegal fishing nets.

The security team resolved to immediately partner with the Kenya Coast Guard Services and other security agencies to mount a sustained crackdown.

Last week, Governor Okoth Obado noted that his administration was going to take action against illegal fishing that has rocked the region.

Lake Victoria Illegal fishing
