×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kisumu to reclaim public land in county renewal programme

By Kepher Otieno | January 28th 2021 at 13:15:00 GMT +0300

A house belonging to senior National government official demolished in Kisumu on November 6, 2020 for failing to comply with court orders. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Commercial buildings and homes illegally built on public land in Kisumu will be flattened in a regeneration plan by the county government.

The move by Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s administration comes as he targets to deliver at least 10,000 housing units by end of the year, as well as new markets and industrial parks.

At the same time, the county has identified seven estates in Kisumu for renewal in collaboration with the national government and the National Housing Corporation.

They include Makasembo, Arina, Kibuye, Lumumba, Ondiek, Argwings Kodhek and Milimani.

The county has embarked on reclaiming illegally allocated public land that was meant for industrial parks, markets and other parcels set aside for Kenya Maritime Authority for management of shipping paths.

Read More

Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga said the county will intensify the crackdown to reclaim the land.

“Our aim is to restore parts of the land in the city and markets in Riat, Kanyamedha, Kanyakwar, Otonglo, Mamboleo, Manyatta, Obunga and Nyalenda slums, which were allegedly grabbed,” he said.

Wanga said 12 have been grabbed out of the 28 in the county.

These include a market space at Riat on which a multi-storey building stands. It is now marked for demolition.

“The grabbers also went to Nyalenda market and sold a plot for Sh160 million. We are demolishing that too, to resettle the traders,” said Wanga.

The county government has now suspended building approvals for all undeveloped plots allocated by the defunct municipal councils, including any wetlands.

Wanga said no developments will be done on the disputed plots as they embark on a clean-up to rid the city of land cartels.

According to a notice dated January 18, the suspension will be implemented in line with the County Government Act No 17 of 2012, Urban Areas and Cities Act No 13 of 2011 and the Environmental Management and Coordination Conservation and Management of Wetland Amendment Regulation 2017.

The programme also targets the sites of sewerage plants in Manyatta and Gudka estates.

Sewer lines

Kisumu Water and Sanitation Managing Director Thomas Odongo said some of the buildings were built on sewer lines that needed periodic repairs and maintenance.

“We have had problems when our officers can’t access some of the houses where the sewer lines pass,” he said.

Investors who fell prey to cartels and bought land are now at risk of losing millions of shillings, as roadside stalls on reserved public land have been marked for demolition.

“If you know that you have been given a notice for erecting a structure on a road reserve, industrial park, market or sewer line prepare for it to be brought down,” said Wanga.  

[email protected]    

 

Related Topics
Affordable Housing Land Grabbing Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o
Share this story
Previous article
The trends shaping Kenya’s roofs
Next article
Crackdown on illegal fishing gears in Lake Victoria looms

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Former MP loses legal fight for land to women’s group
Former MP loses legal fight for land to women’s group

LATEST STORIES

Grabbed land sold for a song to be repossessed
Grabbed land sold for a song to be repossessed

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

5 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

9 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

10 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

10 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

KRA wins Sh9b tax case against dealer

KRA wins Sh9b tax case against dealer

Kamau Muthoni 4 hours ago
How long covid-19 school break created junkies

How long covid-19 school break created junkies

Grace Muiruri 13 hours ago
Why political unity is elusive in Luhyaland

Why political unity is elusive in Luhyaland

Babere Chacha 13 hours ago
Facing Mount Kenya

Facing Mount Kenya

Wainaina Ndung’u and Ndung’u Gachane 13 hours ago

More stories

The trends shaping Kenya’s roofs

By Awal Mohammed
The trends shaping Kenya’s roofs

What to look at when choosing roofing material

By Awal Mohammed
What to look at when choosing roofing material

Kenya Railways stopped from developing land

By Daniel Chege
Kenya Railways stopped from developing land

Lands ministry publishes a list of 247 accredited private valuers

By Fredrick Obura
Lands ministry publishes a list of 247 accredited private valuers

Trapped flamingos of Lake Bogoria

By Caroline Chebet
Trapped flamingos of Lake Bogoria

Firm bets on ‘hybrid’ working

By Reuters
Firm bets on ‘hybrid’ working

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.