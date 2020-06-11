×
How to pick the right materials for your rooftop

By Awal Mohammed | January 28th 2021 at 11:15:00 GMT +0300

Your roofing caters to your home’s functional needs as well as with its overall aesthetics.

1. Overall cost

Your resources set the tone right from the beginning. By determining what you are willing to spend, you can decide which roofing materials are on the table for you and which ones are out.

2. Weight of material

Roofing materials have different weights. It is essential to factor this in your choice as it could have adverse effects on your home’s entire structural integrity. Make sure your home is structurally solid to bear the overall heft of the roofing material.

3. Weather

Read More

How extreme your local climate is can determine how tough and heat resistant your roofing needs must be. Certain roofing materials work better in specific climates.

4. Colour variety

Variety of colour and finish matters because you can have exactly what you want. Your roofing caters to your home’s functional needs as well as with its overall aesthetics.

5. Maintenance requirements

Ask yourself how much time and effort you are willing to spend on roofing maintenance. It is important to note that certain materials require less upkeep, making it preferable for busy homeowners.

6. Location

Durability of your roof depends also on where you build your structure. If you are in an area where there are many factories, the probability of your roofing material corroding is quite high.

7. Functionality

While most roofs only serve as protection against weather, some double up as liveable spaces such as parking and terraces. Other common functions include rainwater plus solar energy collection. And all these affect the type of materials you ultimately choose for your roofing.

8. Aesthetics

Roofing materials should seamlessly integrate with the corresponding designs and the overall architecture of your building. 

 

Roofing Housing Home Ownership
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.