×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

CBK retains base lending rate at 7 per cent

By Frankline Sunday | January 28th 2021 at 09:05:09 GMT +0300

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) retained the base lending rate at seven per cent for nine consecutive months on the back of gradual economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Wednesday, CBK’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said policy initiatives introduced at the onset of the pandemic have had the intended effect on the economy.

“The MPC concluded that the current accommodative monetary policy stance remains appropriate, and therefore decided to retain the Central Bank Rate (CBR) at 7.00 per cent,” said the MPC in its statement.

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge said the MPC will closely monitor the impact of the policy measures. The next meeting will be in March 2021. 

 

Read More

Related Topics
Lending. CBK Loans MPC Monetary Policy Committee CBR CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge
Share this story
Previous article
WHO team probing coronavirus origins in China's Wuhan set to leave quarantine
Next article
Iran House of Innovation and Technology debuts in Kenya

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

SMEs get Mastercard, Kepsa loans
SMEs get Mastercard, Kepsa loans

LATEST STORIES

Everton 1-1 Leicester: Ancelotti defends Pickford after error
Everton 1-1 Leicester: Ancelotti defends Pickford after error

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

5 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

9 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

9 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

9 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

KRA wins Sh9b tax case against dealer

KRA wins Sh9b tax case against dealer

Kamau Muthoni 1 hour ago
How long covid-19 school break created junkies

How long covid-19 school break created junkies

Grace Muiruri 10 hours ago
Why political unity is elusive in Luhyaland

Why political unity is elusive in Luhyaland

Babere Chacha 10 hours ago
Facing Mount Kenya

Facing Mount Kenya

Wainaina Ndung’u and Ndung’u Gachane 10 hours ago

More stories

KRA wins Sh9b tax case against dealer

By Kamau Muthoni
KRA wins Sh9b tax case against dealer

Coca-cola wins case on claims of bad soda

By Ignatius Odanga
Coca-cola wins case on claims of bad soda

NMS to clear pending bills worth Sh 1.3b

By Josphat Thiong’o
NMS to clear pending bills worth Sh 1.3b

County kicks off inspection of weighing and measuring instruments

By Fredrick Obura
County kicks off inspection of weighing and measuring instruments

Kenya to get part of Sh30tr clean energy fund - World Bank

By Frankline Sunday
Kenya to get part of Sh30tr clean energy fund - World Bank

Kenya eyes 6,700MW to broaden access to power

By Macharia Kamau
Kenya eyes 6,700MW to broaden access to power

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.