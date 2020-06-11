×
County kicks off inspection of weighing and measuring instruments in Nairobi

By Fredrick Obura | January 27th 2021 at 10:38:15 GMT +0300

 

NAIROBI, KENYA: Nairobi County has kicked off the annual verification and inspection of weighing and measuring instruments.

The county on Wednesday advised the business community and all traders within a radius of twenty kilometers of a particular stamping station to physically submit all their weighing and measuring instruments for stamping.

“Where a weight, measure, weighing or measuring instrument because of it being permanently fixed or of its heavyweight or delicate construction cannot be conveniently moved,” said Jairus Musumba, acting county secretary and head of county public service.

“Those in possession of such instruments may comply with the notice by writing to the county at least three days before the date on which verification and inspection is to be undertaken,” he said.

Read More

The inspection begins next month and ends in June this year. In February the county will inspect instruments in Pumwani, Eistleigh, and Air-Base wards.

The mission of the weights and measures exercise is to facilitate fair trade by ensuring the use of accurate weighing and measuring equipment, promoting fair business practices, and protecting the consumer against exploitation in the sale of goods and services.

The mission is derived from the two Acts of Parliament enforced by the Department, namely, the Weights and Measures Act, Cap. 513, Laws of Kenya and the Trade Descriptions Act, Cap.505 Laws of Kenya, and the core functions of the Department are geared towards the fulfillment of this mission.

