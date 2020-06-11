×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

IMF lifts global growth forecast for 2021, still sees 'exceptional uncertainty'

By Reuters | January 26th 2021 at 16:16:15 GMT +0300

IMF logo (PHOTO: FILE)

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its forecast for global economic growth in 2021 and said the coronavirus-triggered downturn in 2020 would be nearly a full percentage point less severe than expected.

It said multiple vaccine approvals and the launch of vaccinations in some countries in December had boosted hopes of an eventual end to the pandemic that has now infected nearly 100 million people and claimed the lives of over 2.1 million globally.

But it warned that the world economy continued to face “exceptional uncertainty” and new waves of COVID-19 infections and variants posed risks, and global activity would remain well below pre-COVID projections made one year ago.

Close to 90 million people are likely to fall below the extreme poverty threshold during 2020-2021, with the pandemic wiping out progress made in reducing poverty over the past two decades. Large numbers of people remained unemployed and underemployed in many countries, including the United States.

In its latest World Economic Outlook, the IMF forecast a 2020 global contraction of 3.5 per cent, an improvement of 0.9 percentage points from the 4.4 per cent slump predicted in October, reflecting stronger-than-expected momentum in the second half of 2020.

Read More

It predicted global growth of 5.5 per cent in 2021, an increase of 0.3 percentage points from the October forecast, citing expectations of a vaccine-powered uptick later in the year and added policy support in the United States, Japan and a few other large economies.

It said the U.S. economy - the largest in the world - was expected to grow by 5.1 per cent in 2021, an upward revision of 2 percentage points attributed to carryover from strong momentum in the second half of 2020 and the benefit accruing from $900 billion in additional fiscal support approved in December.

The forecast would likely rise further if the U.S. Congress passes a $1.9 trillion relief package proposed by newly inaugurated President Joe Biden, economists say.

China’s economy is expected to expand by 8.1 per cent in 2021 and 5.6 per cent in 2022, compared with its October forecasts of 8.2 per cent and 5.8 per cent, respectively, while India’s economy is seen growing 11.5 per cent in 2021, up 2.7 percentage points from the October forecast after a stronger-than-expected recovering in 2020.

The Fund said countries should continue to support their economies until activity normalized to limit persistent damage from the deep recession of the past year.

Low-income countries would need continued support through grants, low-interest loans and debt relief, and some countries may require debt restructuring, the IMF said.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
IMF COVID-19 World Economic Outlook
Share this story
Previous article
IEBC clears over 1 million BBI signatures
Next article
Kenya Covid cases up by 141

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Stop hoarding Covid vaccines, South Africa's Ramaphosa tells rich countries
Stop hoarding Covid vaccines, South Africa's Ramaphosa tells rich countries

LATEST STORIES

General Badi vows to tame car wash businesses in Nairobi
General Badi vows to tame car wash businesses in Nairobi

CHECKPOINT

No, Kiunjuri wrong on central Kenya having 10.8 million regi...

2 hours ago

No, Kiunjuri wrong on central Kenya having 10.8 million registered voters
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

4 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

7 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

8 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

EACC: We recovered Sh20 billion in assets and graft war on course

EACC: We recovered Sh20 billion in assets and graft war on course

Roselyne Obala and Daniel Wesangula 6 hours ago
Student violence: A matter for cops or counsellors?

Student violence: A matter for cops or counsellors?

Augustine Oduor 7 hours ago
Yatani seeks a way out of loans sunk in white elephant projects

Yatani seeks a way out of loans sunk in white elephant projects

Dominic Omondi 8 hours ago
Tough balancing act as Sh3tr Budget to secure Uhuru legacy

Tough balancing act as Sh3tr Budget to secure Uhuru legacy

Frankline Sunday and Dominic Omondi 8 hours ago

More stories

General Badi vows to tame car wash businesses in Nairobi

By Josephat Thiong'o
General Badi vows to tame car wash businesses in Nairobi

Water hyacinth harvester back to work after five years

By Kepher Otieno
Water hyacinth harvester back to work after five years

EACC: We recovered Sh20 billion in assets and graft war on course

By Roselyne Obala and Daniel Wesangula
EACC: We recovered Sh20 billion in assets and graft war on course

Twitter permanently suspends CEO's account over misinformation

By Reuters
Twitter permanently suspends CEO's account over misinformation

Treasury allocates Sh200b for roads in 2021-22 spending plan

By Macharia Kamau
Treasury allocates Sh200b for roads in 2021-22 spending plan

Kenyans have two weeks to comment on draft tea regulations

By Fredrick Obura
Kenyans have two weeks to comment on draft tea regulations

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.