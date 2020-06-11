×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Survey: CFOs prioritise workplace automation

By James Wanzala | January 26th 2021 at 15:09:45 GMT +0300

Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) are prioritising making their organisations more agile to find new opportunities and ways of work with 68 per cent of them in need of accelerating plans for automation.

This is according to a survey by Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) on ‘New World, New Skills’ based on the work-related new realities caused by the Covid-19 pandemic

In addition, 63 per cent of CFOs globally are looking at offering new or enhanced products or services for building revenue streams.

The pandemic has put pressure on jobs, training, accelerated e-commerce, and digitized the way of working leading to structural changes in the economy.

The survey further indicates that working from home will still represent a key feature with 52 per cent of CFO’s aiming to make remote work a permanent option while 75 per cent say increased flexibility developed during the pandemic is a fact that will make their organisation stronger for the future.

Read More

“The current workforce is in dire need of nurturing agility, being able to change and adapt to the new realities and re-skilling whereby they will be able to sharpen their skills in order to remain relevant in the workforce and in business. Workers and leaders are now more than ever aware of the impact of automation and technology will have on them and their business,” said Muniu Thoithi, PwC East Africa Advisory Lead.

The automation and digitisation of the workforce will not only alter jobs, but their number and perceived value whereby talent on creativity, innovation and imagination will be prioritised and adaptability being a key proponent of all this.

According to The Kenya Bureau of Statistics, nearly 4.64 million people were jobless at the end of June 2020, up from 2.94 million at the end of March 2020 with Kenya’s unemployment rate doubling up at 10.4 per cent because of the pandemic.

The PwC survey further illustrates that workers are worried about their futures, creating pressures on governments and businesses.

About 55 per cent of people are worried about automation or other innovations taking up their jobs, 60 per cent think fewer people will have stable, long-term employment in the future while 30 per cent of jobs are at high risk of displacement by automation by 2030.


Some of the industries to be affected by the automation include transport and storage, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, finance and insurance, human health, social work, and education.

World Economic Forum (WEF) 2019 indicated that work landscape is changing and by 2022, around 75 million roles will be in decline as 133 million people will need new career paths enforced by the digitisation of the workforce.

Workers have not given up with at least 74 per cent willing and ready to work on a new skill to remain employable in the future. If offered training by their employers, the workers are willing to commit two days per month on training to upgrade their skills.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Covid-19 PwC Working From Home
Share this story
Previous article
Johnson & Johnson promises vaccine data "soon"
Next article
WHO issues new clinical advice on treating Covid -19 patients

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Tough balancing act as Sh3tr Budget to secure Uhuru legacy
Tough balancing act as Sh3tr Budget to secure Uhuru legacy

LATEST STORIES

WHO issues new clinical advice on treating Covid -19 patients
WHO issues new clinical advice on treating Covid -19 patients

CHECKPOINT

No, Kiunjuri wrong on central Kenya having 10.8 million regi...

52 minutes ago

No, Kiunjuri wrong on central Kenya having 10.8 million registered voters
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

4 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

7 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

8 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

EACC: We recovered Sh20 billion in assets and graft war on course

EACC: We recovered Sh20 billion in assets and graft war on course

Roselyne Obala and Daniel Wesangula 4 hours ago
Student violence: A matter for cops or counsellors?

Student violence: A matter for cops or counsellors?

Augustine Oduor 5 hours ago
Yatani seeks a way out of loans sunk in white elephant projects

Yatani seeks a way out of loans sunk in white elephant projects

Dominic Omondi 6 hours ago
Tough balancing act as Sh3tr Budget to secure Uhuru legacy

Tough balancing act as Sh3tr Budget to secure Uhuru legacy

Frankline Sunday and Dominic Omondi 6 hours ago

More stories

New app to tame water cartels in Nairobi

By Josephat Thiong'o
New app to tame water cartels in Nairobi

Need a lift? SpaceX launches record spacecraft in cosmic rideshare program

By Reuters
Need a lift? SpaceX launches record spacecraft in cosmic rideshare program

Makers of Sophia the robot plan mass rollout amid pandemic

By Reuters
Makers of Sophia the robot plan mass rollout amid pandemic

45, 000 female teachers to study using bonga points

By Augustine Oduor
45, 000 female teachers to study using bonga points

Kenyan students awarded first prize in global ICT competition

By Sponsored Content
Kenyan students awarded first prize in global ICT competition

YouTube bans Trump for another week

By Reuters
YouTube bans Trump for another week

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.