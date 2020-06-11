×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Regulator puts two insurers on the spot

By Wainaina Wambu | January 26th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) acting CEO Godfrey Kiptum Continental Reinsurance Celebrations of 10 years existence in Kenya, on Thursday, October 11, 2018. [File]  

The insurance regulator has singled out troubled Amaco and Xplico insurance companies over liability issues and rising customer complaints.

Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) Chief Executive Godfrey Kiptum said the complaints include delayed payments and disputes on the amount payable.

“IRA has a mandate to handle complaints from policyholders who are not happy with the services of insurers. The authority has received complaints on Xplico and Amaco amongst other insurers,” said Kiptum.

“The complaints are varied including liability issues, delayed payments, disputed amounts payable with most being on motor insurance business,” he said.

Confirming that IRA had reached out to the management of the two firms to put their business to order, Kiptum said IRA would continue to supervise “both offsite and onsite inspection” on the activities of the two insurers alongside others.

Read More

“The authority continuously engages the boards and management of insurers and action is taken depending on the issues specific to each insurer,” said Kiptum.

The firms’ financial woes come on the back of the newly introduced risk-based capital requirements that insurers are trying to comply with.

Last year, IRA disclosed that 20 firms, a third of Kenya’s 56 licensed insurers, were not compliant with capital requirements. The insurers have a negligible market share under the general insurance business with Amaco controlling about 1.13 per cent while Xplico controls 1.1 per cent.

In 2018, Amaco and Xplico recorded the highest number of customer dissatisfaction, according to IRA.

The two firms, which largely insure public service vehicles, had 96.49 per cent of complaints from clients owing to delayed claims settlement, rejected claims, incorrect claims and unsatisfactory claim settlements, said IRA.

The motor insurance has been on a downward spiral due to fraud. Data from the Association of Kenya Insurance shows the sub-sector recorded Sh7.3 billion loss in 2019.

In December 2020, Amaco said it had paid almost half of a Sh10.2 million claim that nearly saw it liquidated. The underwriter says it has paid Sh4 billion in claims and legal liabilities in the last three years.

Related Topics
Insurance Regulatory Authority Chief Executive Godfrey Kiptum Amaco Xplico
Share this story
Previous article
Ministry to deploy chaplains in schools
Next article
Olunga scores hat-trick as Al-Duhail thrash Al Ahli Doha 6-0

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Virus hits medical, PSV insurers hard
Virus hits medical, PSV insurers hard

LATEST STORIES

Fix sewerage system to cut disease risk
Fix sewerage system to cut disease risk

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

3 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

6 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

7 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

7 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Tributes pour as Mighty Salim exits life's stage

Tributes pour as Mighty Salim exits life's stage

Kennedy Gachuhi 32 minutes ago
What’s causing a spike in thyroid cancer infections?

What’s causing a spike in thyroid cancer infections?

Gatonye Gathura 12 hours ago
Would you loan your body to science for cash?

Would you loan your body to science for cash?

Gatonye Gathura 13 hours ago
Does when you eat really matter?

Does when you eat really matter?

Gloria Aradi 14 hours ago

More stories

Kipeto wind farm to supply 100MW to national grid

By Macharia Kamau
Kipeto wind farm to supply 100MW to national grid

Lender joins rush for Gikomba businesses

By Fredrick Obura
Lender joins rush for Gikomba businesses

Shipping activity at Mombasa port rebounds on increased regional traffic

By Patrick Beja
Shipping activity at Mombasa port rebounds on increased regional traffic

How poor Kenyans are carrying tax burden for inefficient firms

By Dominic Omondi
How poor Kenyans are carrying tax burden for inefficient firms

Mitumba imports dip by 71pc on back of government ban

By Dominic Omondi
Mitumba imports dip by 71pc on back of government ban

Mobius opens Sh330m factory

By Lee Mwiti Mukunga
Mobius opens Sh330m factory

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.