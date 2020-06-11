×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Global stocks rise on recovery hopes

By Reuters | January 25th 2021 at 14:39:30 GMT +0300

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, (PHOTO: REUTERS)

Global shares rose to levels just shy of record highs on Monday, as optimism over a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan outweighed rising COVID-19 cases and delays in vaccine supplies.

European stock markets opened higher, with the pan-European STOXX 600 up 0.3%. The continent’s 50 biggest stocks were also up 0.3%.

Germany’s DAX rose 0.2%, Italy’s FTSE MIB index jumped 0.6% and Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.1%. Spain’s IBEX and France’s CAC 40 faltered, down 0.1% each.

A rally in U.S. tech stocks to near record highs on Friday helped fuel gains in their counterparts in Asia and Europe. A European basket of tech stocks gained 1.2%. In Asia, Chinese tech giant Tencent soared 11%.

Read More

MSCI’s All Country World index, which tracks stocks across 49 countries, was up 0.3% on the day.

Global equity markets have scaled record highs in recent days on bets COVID-19 vaccines will start to reduce infection rates worldwide and on a stronger U.S. economic recovery under President Joe Biden.

Investors are also wary about towering valuations amid questions over the efficiency of the vaccines in curbing the pandemic and as U.S. lawmakers continue to debate a coronavirus aid package.

All eyes are on Washington D.C. as U.S. lawmakers agreed that getting the COVID-19 vaccine to Americans should be a priority even as they lock horns over the size of the U.S. pandemic relief package.

Financial markets have been eyeing a massive package, though disagreements have meant months of indecision in a country suffering more than 175,000 COVID-19 cases a day with millions out of work.

Global COVID-19 cases are inching towards 100 million with more than 2 million dead.

Despite the recent outperformance in tech stocks, investors have reiterated views that cyclical and value stocks will outperform as economies recover.

“While renewed lockdowns and mobility restrictions around the world have supported 2020 stay-home beneficiaries, we do not think the rotation into cyclicals is over,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Haefele said a broadening economic recovery, a normalization of economic activity as vaccination programmes continue, and attractive valuations for emerging-market stocks relative to developed markets were reasons for UBS shifting its preference to emerging markets.

On Friday, the Dow fell 0.57%, the S&P 500 lost 0.30% and the Nasdaq added 0.09%. The three main U.S. indexes closed higher for the week, with the Nasdaq rising over 4%.

“Small/Mid (SMID) cap earnings were more impacted by the pandemic, and we project an earnings rebound more than 2x larger than the S&P 500,” said BoFA strategists in a note.

“Historically, when Democrats control both the White House and Congress, SMID-cap returns have exceeded large cap. Also, SMID-caps are more domestically-oriented, which should benefit from on-shoring and infrastructure spending.”

Sentiment in Asia was boosted by a report that China had surpassed the United States to be the largest recipient of foreign direct investment in 2020 with $163 billion in inflows.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose to 726.46, close to last week’s record high of 727.31.

The benchmark is up nearly 9% so far in January, on track for its fourth straight monthly rise.

Japan’s Nikkei rebounded from falls in early trading to be up 0.7%.

Australian shares added 0.4% after the country’s drug regulator approved the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine with a phased rollout likely late next month.

Chinese shares rose, with the blue-chip CSI300 index up 1.1%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index leapt nearly 2% led by technology stocks.

Rebounding sentiment in markets put further pressure on the dollar, which eased 0.1% to 90.163 against a basket of currencies. Elsewhere in currencies, major pairs were trapped in a tight range as markets awaited the Federal Reserve’s Wednesday meeting.

The euro was flat at $1.2167, while sterling was last up at $1.3697. [FRX/] The Japanese yen was flat at 103.76 per dollar.

In commodities, Brent gained 0.65% to $55.77 a barrel and U.S. crude rose 0.75% to $52.66.

Gold fell 0.1% to $1,850 an ounce.

Related Topics
Dax Brent FTSE
Share this story
Previous article
Chelsea fire head coach Frank Lampard
Next article
The arrest of Asia's 'most-wanted' drug boss

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

New Zealand mosque shooter to represent himself at sentencing
New Zealand mosque shooter to represent himself at sentencing

LATEST STORIES

App to show where to find Covid-19 vaccine
App to show where to find Covid-19 vaccine

CHECKPOINT

AGM reports paint a different picture of CEOs salaries

3 days ago

AGM reports paint a different picture of CEOs salaries
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

6 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

7 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

7 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

What’s causing a spike in thyroid cancer infections?

What’s causing a spike in thyroid cancer infections?

Gatonye Gathura 3 hours ago
Would you loan your body to science for cash?

Would you loan your body to science for cash?

Gatonye Gathura 4 hours ago
Does when you eat really matter?

Does when you eat really matter?

Gloria Aradi 5 hours ago
Jubilee failures: Why Raila isn’t blameless

Jubilee failures: Why Raila isn’t blameless

Andrew Kipkemboi 6 hours ago

More stories

The arrest of Asia's 'most-wanted' drug boss

By Reuters
The arrest of Asia's 'most-wanted' drug boss

Man has just two password guesses left to access his billion Bitcoin account

By Mirror
Man has just two password guesses left to access his billion Bitcoin account

Uhuru unveils UN mechanism to stimulate manufacturing sector

By PSCU
Uhuru unveils UN mechanism to stimulate manufacturing sector

Youth urged to show up for 'idle' funds

By Kennedy Gachuhi
Youth urged to show up for 'idle' funds

Kenya to save Sh27 billion from China debt service suspension deal

By Reuters
Kenya to save Sh27 billion from China debt service suspension deal

Nairobi falls behind revenue target

By Josephat Thiong'o
Nairobi falls behind revenue target

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.