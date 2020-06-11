×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

MPs plot new law to raise cost of drinking

By Macharia Kamau | January 23rd 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

A KRA officer inspects alcoholic drinks in Nairobi to fish out businesses with no health and operating licenses. [Willis Awandu, Standard]

The amount of money you spend on your favourite tipple could go up as legislators move to make illegal the sale of alcoholic drinks in capacities lower than 750 millilitres.

A proposal to amend the Alcoholic Drinks and Control Act, 2010 seeks to increase the minimum amount of alcohol that manufacturers can package in a bottle from the current 250ml.

If it sails through, it could make alcohol less available to young Kenyans, a move likely informed by growing concerns around the increasing consumption of beers, wines and spirits among the youth.

The amendment could also mean that consumers who can currently afford the 250ml bottle, which is mostly used for spirits, will have to set aside more cash to buy a 750ml bottle. It could also lead to their consuming more of the drink.

The Bill, sponsored by Wundanyi MP Danson Mwakuwona, has already gone through the First Reading and is with the National Assembly’s Committee on Administrative and National Security, which is now seeking comments from the public before reporting back to Parliament.

Read More

Stakeholders have until next week Thursday to submit their views to the committee.

“The Bill seeks to amend the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act, 2010 to ensure that packaging of alcoholic drinks is in quantities not less than 750 millilitres,” reads a notice by the Clerk of the National Assembly.

“This is in order to deal with the menace occasioned by the sale of low quantities of alcoholic drinks, making them accessible to the youth.”

It is not clear if the law would apply to beers, which are mostly packaged in 500ml bottles and 300ml cans.

The current law banned the packaging of alcoholic drinks in sachets, which contained alcohol sometimes in quantities lower than 50ml.

The Bill also introduces provisions to have consumers pay a deposit for returnable glass bottles, which is currently an arrangement between traders and customers who leave an amount they can later claim on returning the bottle.

This is expected to play a part in environmental protection and feeds into some of the measures the government has implemented recently, including a ban on plastic bags and denying visitors carrying single-use plastics access to protected areas such as national parks.

Related Topics
Drinking Alcohol Amendment
Share this story
Previous article
Collapse of Loon project dims promise of cheaper Internet
Next article
Spare our money, MPs plead in court

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

President Uhuru signs Tax Laws (Amendment), Tea bills into law
President Uhuru signs Tax Laws (Amendment), Tea bills into law

LATEST STORIES

Running away from bandits in Baragoi turned Simiu into a long distance star
Running away from bandits in Baragoi turned Simiu into a long distance star

CHECKPOINT

AGM reports paint a different picture of CEOs salaries

9 hours ago

AGM reports paint a different picture of CEOs salaries
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

3 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

4 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

4 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kananu is a pawn in a game that excludes Nairobi voter

Kananu is a pawn in a game that excludes Nairobi voter

Irungu Houghton 27 minutes ago
Kenyans move to traditional foods as price of wheat products go up

Kenyans move to traditional foods as price of wheat products go up

Mercy Orengo and Domnic Omondi 32 minutes ago
Jubilee weighs expelling Ruto as Kalonzo says he’ll sue him

Jubilee weighs expelling Ruto as Kalonzo says he’ll sue him

Saturday Standard Team 35 minutes ago
Uhuru prepares Sagana talks as Ruto allies meet

Uhuru prepares Sagana talks as Ruto allies meet

Ndungu Gachane 35 minutes ago

More stories

Mobius opens Sh330m factory

By Lee Mwiti Mukunga
Mobius opens Sh330m factory

Collapse of Loon project dims promise of cheaper Internet

By Frankline Sunday
Collapse of Loon project dims promise of cheaper Internet

Relief as China grants debt repayment holiday

By Dominic Omondi
Relief as China grants debt repayment holiday

Uhuru picks boss for new PPP affairs department

By Roselyne Obala
Uhuru picks boss for new PPP affairs department

Nairobi, Nakuru and Kiambu winners in new CRA formula

By Roselyne Obala and Everlyne Kwamboka
Nairobi, Nakuru and Kiambu winners in new CRA formula

Kenya determined to conclude trade deal with US, says Uhuru

By PSCU
Kenya determined to conclude trade deal with US, says Uhuru

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.