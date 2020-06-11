×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

I’m right here baby: Lupita claps back after Balala claims she has been ‘inaccessible’ for five years

By Sara Okuoro | January 22nd 2021 at 16:27:57 GMT +0300

Award winning Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong'o.

Lupita Nyong’o has reacted to a statement by Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala claiming that she has been “inaccessible” for five years.

British supermodel Naomi Campbell was appointed the Magical Kenya International Tourism Ambassador by CS Najib Balala on January 12.

Naomi’s appointment stirred debate with opposers saying a Kenyan should have gotten the job.

British supermodel Naomi Campbell with Tourism CS Najib Balala. [Photo: Ministry of Tourism]

“I know everybody is asking why not Lupita. Lupita has commitments and her managers cannot allow us to access her. We’ve spent the last five years looking for Lupita,” said CS Balala on Friday at Kenyatta University.

He was speaking during the issuance of certificates to 60 researchers who did studies on the impacts of COVID-19 on travel and tourism industry in Kenya last year.

Read More

Lupita responded to the Ministry of tourism in a tweet with a picture of herself laughing, quoted, “Me when I hear the Kenyan Ministry of Tourism has been looking for me for fives (sic) years. #Imrightherebaby #alternativefacts.”

On Campbell’s appointment, CS Balala said, “We have a framework to work around her and she accepted to do it for free. She offered herself because of her love and commitment to Kenya.”

Related Topics
Lupita Nyong'o Naomi Campbell Magical Kenya International Tourism Ambassador
Share this story
Previous article
Arsenal make first January signing
Next article
Stop illegal logging at Kipini conservancy

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Hard times in fashion should birth cool ideas
Hard times in fashion should birth cool ideas

LATEST STORIES

Lupita claps back after Balala claims she has been ‘inaccessible’ for 5 years
Lupita claps back after Balala claims she has been ‘inaccessible’ for 5 years

CHECKPOINT

AGM reports paint a different picture of CEOs salaries

1 hour ago

AGM reports paint a different picture of CEOs salaries
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

3 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

4 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

4 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

US president, matatu driver and their love for antique Bible

US president, matatu driver and their love for antique Bible

Amos Kareithi 16 hours ago
Last moments of don who died at waterfall

Last moments of don who died at waterfall

Daniel Chege 16 hours ago
Day president spoke to Raila in Gikuyu

Day president spoke to Raila in Gikuyu

Michael Ndonye 16 hours ago
Pain as families identify bodies of abducted kin

Pain as families identify bodies of abducted kin

Julius Chepkwony and Yvonne Chepkwony 16 hours ago

More stories

Uhuru unveils UN mechanism to stimulate manufacturing sector

By PSCU
Uhuru unveils UN mechanism to stimulate manufacturing sector

We are in control, CS Peter Munya says as locusts rage

By Awal Mohammed
We are in control, CS Peter Munya says as locusts rage

Yatani sends Sh24 billion to counties on China debt relief

By Standard Team
Yatani sends Sh24 billion to counties on China debt relief

EABC backs new minimum tax on informal businesses

By Frankline Sunday
EABC backs new minimum tax on informal businesses

New line to boost electricity supply in Western

By Antony Gitonga
New line to boost electricity supply in Western

Loan repayment break to free up cash for pressed counties

By Dominic Omondi
Loan repayment break to free up cash for pressed counties

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.