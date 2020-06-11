×
45, 000 female teachers to study using bonga points

By Augustine Oduor | January 22nd 2021 at 09:45:00 GMT +0300

Female teachers now have a chance to pursue higher education through online platforms in a new programme to empower the tutors.

Kenya Women Teachers Association (KEWOTA) this week signed a pact with Safaricom PLC and Rezial Group in a new deal that will see them pay fees using Bonga Points.

This means that the 45,000 female teachers will be able to access professional courses offered online by recognized universities using Bonga Points.

“Our members will only use their Bonga Points and upon completion, they will be awarded a branded certificate,” said Benta Opande, Kewota Chief Executive Officer.

Rezial Group Chief Executive Officer Amon Maina said they are in talks with international universities for more courses and scholarships.

“We are also trying to get partial scholarships for members and their dependents. And this will also benefit members for those in best sought after courses,” said Maina.

Opande said teachers who will not be able to accumulate enough Bonga Points will benefit from special education data.

“We have negotiated with Safaricom on 10GB (unlimited) for Sh500 education data bundles which will enable them to complete a course,” said Opande.

The agreement, only negotiated for Kewota members, will now see the female teachers access up to 4,000 courses.
“These courses will be offered to teachers from the comfort of their homes,” said Opande.

Members will access courses online even on android phones. She said that most of the programmes will be professional development courses.

However, other skills such as interview techniques, developing apps, cybersecurity, professional communication, accounting, resume and cover letter writing, and psychometric tests will be infused.

“We are generally empowering the female teacher because most of these courses will supplement those offered by the teachers' employer. And we seek to widen the scope for our members in line with new realities,” said Opande.

The official said that TSC and The Ministry of Education have offered many courses to teachers to build their pedagogical capacity.

“But these courses have been limiting and do not expand the teacher’s marketability beyond the classroom,” said Opande.

She said the new career training under the partnership has been developed for teachers from nursery to university levels.

Opande said the system has been integrated to use TSC numbers and a code for all Kewota members.
“All dependents of Kewota members will access the courses using teachers’ credentials,” said Opande.

