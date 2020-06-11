×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Locust invasion now under control, CS Peter Munya says

By Awal Mohammed | January 22nd 2021 at 10:10:00 GMT +0300

A swarm of desert locust on a tree in a farm at Rwanyange in North Imenti, Meru County. The locusts have invaded different parts of the county, with residents expressing desperation as huge areas of crops are devoured. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

The government has downplayed claims that it does not have adequate funds to combat the second invasion of locusts.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya said the current cash shortage in government will not affect its plans to tackle the problem.

“We have adequate funding from last year’s budget to tackle this menace. The delayed disbursement of money by the national government will not affect our efforts in this war, we are adequately prepared,” he said.

Fifteen counties have reported the second wave of invasion with several immature swarms arriving every day and spreading west throughout northern and central areas. A few swarms are starting to mature.

As conditions remain dry in some areas, the locusts are expected to disperse throughout southern Ethiopia and north-central Kenya.

Read More

Any rainfall in the coming weeks will help the insects to mature and lay eggs that will give rise to hopper bands during February and March.

Interestingly, Mr Munya conceded that the pesticide available in government stores will only last a month, while the impact of the second invasion is yet to be established.

Locust swarms first soared in number in late 2019. [Reuters]
Locust swarms first soared in number in late 2019. [Reuters]

“Every week we send 20,000 litres of pesticides to tackle the locust but these pesticides are going to sustain us for the next one month,” he said.

“We have not yet established the number of livelihoods that will be affected by the menace.” 

Earlier this week, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) had warned that lack of funds in the affected countries would derail its effort in fighting the menace.

It said at least $33.8 million (Sh3.7 billion) in additional funding will be needed to adequately fight off the locusts to the month of June in East African countries and Yemen.

A Samburu man attempts to fend-off a swarm of desert locusts flying over grazing land in Lemasulani village, Samburu County, Kenya January 17, 2020. [Njeri Mwangi, Reuters]

Desert locusts are considered the most destructive migratory pest in the world, devouring large areas of crops as well as pastures.

The first wave hit last year, leaving a trail of destruction and particularly worsening food insecurity in some parts of the country.

The locusts destroyed more than 2,400 tonnes of food in Tharaka Nithi County alone while Mandera, Wajir and Isiolo counties were the most affected.

The latest invasion, according to the Agriculture ministry, is 75 swarms that originated from the southern hills of Ethiopia and Somalia and the government has been able to eliminate 66 of them.

[email protected]    

 

Related Topics
Locust Locust Invasion CS Peter Munya
Share this story
Previous article
Klopp and Dyche almost fight in tunnel during Liverpool v Burnley [Photos]
Next article
Indonesia probing whether faulty system contributed to Sriwijaya Air crash

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

State allays fears as second wave locust invasion poses threat
State allays fears as second wave locust invasion poses threat

LATEST STORIES

Klopp and Dyche almost fight in tunnel during Liverpool v Burnley [Photos]
Klopp and Dyche almost fight in tunnel during Liverpool v Burnley [Photos]

CHECKPOINT

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

3 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

3 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

3 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?
Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

8 days ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Day president spoke to Raila in Gikuyu

Day president spoke to Raila in Gikuyu

Michael Ndonye 10 hours ago
Pain as families identify bodies of abducted kin

Pain as families identify bodies of abducted kin

Julius Chepkwony and Yvonne Chepkwony 10 hours ago
US president, matatu driver and their love for antique Bible

US president, matatu driver and their love for antique Bible

Amos Kareithi 10 hours ago
Last moments of don who died at waterfall

Last moments of don who died at waterfall

Daniel Chege 10 hours ago

More stories

New line to boost electricity supply in Western

By Antony Gitonga
New line to boost electricity supply in Western

Loan repayment break to free up cash for pressed counties

By Dominic Omondi
Loan repayment break to free up cash for pressed counties

Mercedes unveils electric compact SUV in bid to outdo Tesla

By Reuters
Mercedes unveils electric compact SUV in bid to outdo Tesla

What US leadership change means for Kenya on trade, ties

By Macharia Kamau and Frankline Sunday
What US leadership change means for Kenya on trade, ties

HF Group secures Sh1 billion capital injection from Britam

By Wainaina Wambu
HF Group secures Sh1 billion capital injection from Britam

Mai Mahiu-Malaba train expected in March, State says

By Antony Gitonga
Mai Mahiu-Malaba train expected in March, State says

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.