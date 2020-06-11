×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

New line to boost electricity supply in Western

By Antony Gitonga | January 21st 2021 at 20:56:57 GMT +0300

Perennial electricity outages in Western Kenya could soon end once the Sh8 billion Olkaria-Lessos-Kisumu power line is completed. 

Work on the 400kV line is at an advanced stage. The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) expects the project to be done by end of this month, and power transmission to start by mid this year.

The line is expected to evacuate electricity from geothermal-rich Olkaria in Naivasha to the Western and Nyanza regions, which for years have relied on hydropower.

Ketraco engineer Brian Simiyu said the line would provide stable electricity for the region.

Read More

He admitted that due to unreliable weather, it was a challenge to supply Western Kenya with stable power.

“The Olkaria-Lessos-Kisumu power line is at an advanced stage and it will offer security in terms of electricity provision to the Western part of the country,” he said.

Simiyu spoke during a tour of the High Voltage Direct Current power station in Suswa, which he said is the largest in the country and would handle the 2,000mw electricity from Ethiopia.

“The biggest challenge facing electricity transmission has been losses and fluctuation, but the High Voltage Direct Current will change this,” he said.

Simiyu said the station would be ready by end of the year, adding that the technology would save the government millions of shillings.

Related Topics
Ketraco Western Kenya Electricity
Share this story
Previous article
Goalkeeper breaks world record for longest goal scored in a football match
Next article
London Marathon plans for 100,000 runners this year

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Electricity demand rises sharply as economy picks up pace
Electricity demand rises sharply as economy picks up pace

LATEST STORIES

Pogba contradicts his agent for a second time, appears to make Man United U-turn
Pogba contradicts his agent for a second time, appears to make Man United U-turn

CHECKPOINT

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

2 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

3 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

3 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?
Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

7 days ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Saving the mountain bongos

Saving the mountain bongos

Caroline Chebet 52 minutes ago
Government yet to deliver masks to schools

Government yet to deliver masks to schools

Augustine Oduor 22 hours ago
What US leadership change means for Kenya on trade, ties

What US leadership change means for Kenya on trade, ties

Macharia Kamau and Frankline Sunday 22 hours ago
Rotational presidency won’t amplify tribalism

Rotational presidency won’t amplify tribalism

Babere Chacha and John Wahome 22 hours ago

More stories

Loan repayment break to free up cash for pressed counties

By Dominic Omondi
Loan repayment break to free up cash for pressed counties

Mercedes unveils electric compact SUV in bid to outdo Tesla

By Reuters
Mercedes unveils electric compact SUV in bid to outdo Tesla

What US leadership change means for Kenya on trade, ties

By Macharia Kamau and Frankline Sunday
What US leadership change means for Kenya on trade, ties

HF Group secures Sh1 billion capital injection from Britam

By Wainaina Wambu
HF Group secures Sh1 billion capital injection from Britam

Mai Mahiu-Malaba train expected in March, State says

By Antony Gitonga
Mai Mahiu-Malaba train expected in March, State says

Netflix forecasts an end to borrowing binge, shares surge

By Reuters
Netflix forecasts an end to borrowing binge, shares surge

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.