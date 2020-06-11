×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

What will the presidency of Joe Biden bring to Kenya?

By Surjit Flora | January 21st 2021 at 17:44:28 GMT +0300

Joe Biden

Joe Biden (pictured above) became the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday amid tight security.

Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Biden who chose to use the 127-year-old family Bible.

Biden, 78, is the oldest president elected to the US presidency in the country’s nearly 250 year history. Kamala Harris, a woman of African-Indian origin, who was elected the country's first black vice president also took the oath administered by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. 

Just like every storm leaves significant structural damage in its path, the U.S. and its relationship with other nations may never fully be restored after Hurricane Trump.

Read More

It will take months and years to sort out the consequences of Trump’s tumultuous presidency.

But everybody knows that changes in governments do not bring significant changes to the US system.

What will the presidency of Joe Biden bring to Africa?

An analyst at the South African Institute of Security said it may do nothing, or it may be somewhat "respectful."

As the White House changes guard, uncertainty has clouded Kenya’s recent quest to reach a free trade agreement (FTA) with the United States.

Even before Joe Biden took office, he had given strong signals that he planned to abolish many of President Donald Trump's policies, involving trade, environment, and geopolitics. Factor, which makes Kenya a marginal position in the ongoing bilateral FTA negotiations.

The unexpected resignation of the US ambassador to Kenya, Kyle McCarter, added to Nairobi's anxiety.

He supported President Trump's belief in deepening trade and business with Africa.

"The Trump administration values ??bilateral policy guidelines, but the Biden administration has promised to return to multilateralism and establish alliances. Although Kenya may wish to continue pursuing free trade agreements, there is no guarantee that Washington will be interested in it."

But if we stick with his words 2010 during his visit to Kenya while he was US Vice President, he said that the successful passage of the new constitution and other important political reforms would increase US investment in this East African country.

Biden said in a speech in Nairobi that American companies were eager to do business in Kenya.

He said that if political and economic reforms were carried out as promised, there would be more opportunities. So, if he’s going to keep his words as spoken 10 years ago, there might be big hope for Kenyans.

Meanwhile, China wants to end the trade war that Trump started and is eager to see the new administration lift sanctions imposed on Chinese tech company Huawei in addition to cuts on Chinese goods.

China is also keen to work with the United States on climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, China hopes that the administration of Joe Biden will play a more effective role in global affairs including security and environmental conservation.

Middle East countries expect the Biden administration to improve relations among the Gulf states. There is hope that under Biden, the United States will take the same steps to improve relations in the Gulf, as it has taken in ties with Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Some Gulf states fear that Biden could move in the direction of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

They hope to talk to other countries before taking any step in this direction and bringing them into confidence.

The Biden administration also expects these countries to play a positive role in Yemen and Syria's human rights and refugee issues. Mexico hopes that Biden will change the immigration policy for Mexicans and give them relief.

Under current policies, thousands of people seeking asylum in the United States have to live in dangerous areas of Mexico close to the U.S. border until their applications are processed.

Latin Americans hope that Biden will impose strict sanctions against Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.

At the same time, the people's eyes here are on how Biden deals with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is considered a staunch supporter of Trump.

However, analysts believe that it will not be easy for Joe Biden to live up to everyone's expectations.

Surjit Singh Flora.

Surjit Singh Flora is a veteran journalist and freelance writer.

Related Topics
Joe Biden Surjit Flora Donald Trump Kamala Harris
Share this story
Previous article
Former England defender, famous for long ban and jail time dies aged 84
Next article
Sergio Aguero tests positive for coronavirus

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Biden swiftly begins sweeping away Trump's immigration barriers
Biden swiftly begins sweeping away Trump's immigration barriers

LATEST STORIES

Sergio Aguero tests positive for coronavirus
Sergio Aguero tests positive for coronavirus

CHECKPOINT

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

2 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

3 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

3 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?
Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

7 days ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Government yet to deliver masks to schools

Government yet to deliver masks to schools

Augustine Oduor 18 hours ago
Rotational presidency won’t amplify tribalism

Rotational presidency won’t amplify tribalism

Babere Chacha and John Wahome 18 hours ago
Living on the edge: Three in 10 buildings could tumble

Living on the edge: Three in 10 buildings could tumble

Wainaina Wambu 18 hours ago
What US leadership change means for Kenya on trade, ties

What US leadership change means for Kenya on trade, ties

Macharia Kamau and Frankline Sunday 18 hours ago

More stories

Debt is not a dirty word. It’s time Kenyans recognise this

By Hannah Wanjie Ryder
Debt is not a dirty word. It’s time Kenyans recognise this

Economy needs major push but not necessarily from wheelbarrows

By XN Iraki
Economy needs major push but not necessarily from wheelbarrows

Covid-19 accelerates growth in e-commerce

By Makabelo Malumane
Covid-19 accelerates growth in e-commerce

Covid will influence housing trends towards Nairobi outskirts

By Jeremy Gitonga
Covid will influence housing trends towards Nairobi outskirts

The psychology behind some business actions…

By XN Iraki
The psychology behind some business actions…

Why confidence level is waning among Kenyans

By XN Iraki
Why confidence level is waning among Kenyans

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.