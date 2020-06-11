Treasury gives Sh24.6 billion to counties

Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Planning Amb. Ukur Yatani. [Standard, File]

The National Treasury has disbursed Sh24.6 billion to county governments as part of their Equitable Share.

The total balances for the various county governments held at CBK amounts to Sh61.4 billion.

The Treasury has asked the county governments to make "full and timely use” of the funds as additional disbursements from the Exchequer are made in due course.

"It's our hope that county governments will prioritise the settlement of pending bills to suppliers as well as other statutory dues to enable concerned institutions discharge their mandates effectively,” said Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Planning Amb. Ukur Yatani in a statement.

Following the general improvement of the economy and positive revenue performance since December 2020, Treasury says it will prioritise disbursement to county governments citing their critical obligations of service delivery to Kenyans.

