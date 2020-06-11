×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Construction research hit by poor funding: PS

By James Wanzala | January 21st 2021 at 09:00:00 GMT +0300

Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Dr. Gordon Kihalangwa the Principal Secretary, State Department Of Public Works speaking during the research dissemination workshop. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Lack of funds is hindering research in the construction sector and subsequent dissemination of research findings to help guide public policy.

Public Works Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa said lack of funds has led to poor construction and handling of waste management, among other challenges bedeviling the sector.

“Sometimes the funds which have been allocated for research or training to these institutions is limited or not considered a priority yet our institutions of higher learning are required to have a backbone of research,” he said Tuesday during a three-day construction research forum in Nairobi hosted by the National Construction Authority.

“Construction remains an anchor for the development of all other sectors, and therefore construction research is an integral part of strategic planning.”

Maj General (Rtd) Kihalangwa said research is part of the construction industry and failure to do it leads to negative aspects such as collapse of buildings.

Read More

Police and residents at the scene where a five storied building crumbled last night on April 4, 2018 rendering over five families homeless. Locals accuse the contractor whom they said had done shoddy work where the house located at Juacali estate in kakamega town could be seen with many cracks. [Chrispen Sechere, Standard]

He added that waste management at construction sites is a big challenge.

“The waste management at construction sites has never got a solution and I challenge you to focus on it,” the PS told the forum participants.

The government is in the process of introducing revised national building regulations, also referred to as the Building Code, to help the adoption of new building technologies that can significantly lower construction costs.

The regulations seek to replace the 1969 Kenya Building Code.

NCA Executive Director Maurice Akech said they are embarking on the stakeholder validation stage and hope to finalise in the coming weeks.

Related Topics
Construction Housing Building Collapse Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Dr. Gordon Kihalangwa the Principal Secretary State Department Of Public Works speaking during the research dissemination workshop. NCA
Share this story
Previous article
Biden will leave mechanics of Trump impeachment trial to Senate -White House
Next article
US President Biden arrives safely at White House, protected by thousands of troops, barricades

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Court freezes bank accounts of two firms
Court freezes bank accounts of two firms

LATEST STORIES

How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration
How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

CHECKPOINT

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

2 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

2 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

2 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?
Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

7 days ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Rotational presidency won’t amplify tribalism

Rotational presidency won’t amplify tribalism

Babere Chacha and John Wahome 10 hours ago
What US leadership change means for Kenya on trade, ties

What US leadership change means for Kenya on trade, ties

Macharia Kamau and Frankline Sunday 10 hours ago
Where are the 5M masks?

Where are the 5M masks?

Augustine Oduor 10 hours ago
Living on the edge: Three in 10 buildings could tumble

Living on the edge: Three in 10 buildings could tumble

Wainaina Wambu 10 hours ago

More stories

Land Commission seeks own revenue to shore up budget

By Peter Theuri
Land Commission seeks own revenue to shore up budget

Administrator warns public against fraudsters eying Kakuzi land

By Boniface Gikandi
Administrator warns public against fraudsters eying Kakuzi land

Nyongo’s headache in cleaning up Kisumu City

By Kepher Otieno
Nyongo’s headache in cleaning up Kisumu City

Kisii town reels under eyesore of stalled residential buildings

By Erick Abuga
Kisii town reels under eyesore of stalled residential buildings

Asset managers eye boost from investment trusts

By Wainaina Wambu
Asset managers eye boost from investment trusts

Riparian land: When the law puts builders in hot water

By Peter Theuri
Riparian land: When the law puts builders in hot water

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.