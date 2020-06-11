×
Administrator warns public against fraudsters eying Kakuzi land

By Boniface Gikandi | January 20th 2021 at 12:17:28 GMT +0300

Murang'a County Commissioner Mohammed Barre (in uniform) and Gititu Secondary School Principal Mr Francis Mutema (second left) (Photo: Boniface Gikandi)

MURANG'A, KENYA: The government has warned investors against falling prey to individuals purporting to be selling a section of land under the control of Kakuzi PLC in Murang’a County.

Murang’a County Commissioner Mohammed Barre said there are fraudsters collecting millions of shillings from the unsuspecting customers on claims they are selling part of the land along Kenol- Sagana highway.

Speaking at Gathunguru village in Makuyu, Barre said criminal elements were hoodwinking unsuspecting buyers that there was a portion of land under Kakuzi on sale.

“Tens of people are transported and dumped at the edge of the road, from where they are shown the unexisting parcels of land purported to be on sale," said Barre.

Read More

He advised the public to be doing due diligence before they enter into a contract with a land buying company.
“Those who have lost their money to the conmen in matters about land at Kakuzi should report to the police without further delay,” he said.

The administrator and Gathunguru, Kimorori/Wempa Member of County Assembly Amos Murigi asked the police to conduct investigations into the emerging scam.

Kakuzi Muranga County
