×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

What it will require to be new Chief Justice

By Fredrick Obura | January 20th 2021 at 10:42:56 GMT +0300

NAIROBI, KENYA: The lucky candidate to fill the vacancy of Chief Justice will earn a gross monthly salary of between Sh990,000 to over Sh 1.3million excluding benefits.
 
He or she will hold the office for a maximum of ten years or on attaining the age of 70 years with the option for early retirement upon attaining the age of 65 years under the law.
 
Requirements for the position include a law degree from Recorgnised University, 15 years’ experience as a superior court judge, high moral character, integrity, and impartiality.
 
The process of appointing a new Chief Justice to replace David Maraga as Chief Justice begun officially when Acting Chief Justice Philemona Mwilu gazetted a vacancy in the top job.
 
Mwilu issued the notice in her capacity as acting chair of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). Several judges and lawyers have been linked to the position, which fell vacant after Maraga retired on January 12 after attaining the mandatory retirement age.
 
Maraga was the second judge to be appointed CJ under the Constitution of Kenya 2010. Maraga is credited with implementing far-reaching reforms that, among others, led to a drastic drop in the backlog of cases and building courts in almost all the counties.
 
He is also credited with shielding the Judiciary from executive interference, allowing judges to make a precedent-setting ruling that the powers that be the wrong way.

But the hallmark of his tenure remains the Supreme Court’s ruling that nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win in the 2017 elections, which saw the executive “revisit” by cutting the Judiciary’s budget.

Related Topics
CJ David Maraga Philomena Mwilu Judicial Service Commission
Share this story
Previous article
Pressure mounts on Chelsea's Lampard after latest defeat
Next article
Ford ordered to recall 3 million vehicles over air bags

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Chief Justice David Maraga's retirement ceremony in pictures
Chief Justice David Maraga's retirement ceremony in pictures

LATEST STORIES

US imposes visa restrictions on unnamed Tanzanians
US imposes visa restrictions on unnamed Tanzanians

CHECKPOINT

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

1 day ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

1 day ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

1 day ago

Does the number of children you have matter?
Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

6 days ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Stretching the Hustler Nation narrative risky

Stretching the Hustler Nation narrative risky

Leonard Khafafa 1 hour ago
Relief as China grants debt repayment holiday

Relief as China grants debt repayment holiday

Dominic Omondi 2 hours ago
How like Safaricom, your business can dominate the market

How like Safaricom, your business can dominate the market

Wainaina Wambu 2 hours ago
From barely surviving to an industry leader  

From barely surviving to an industry leader  

Winnie Makena 3 hours ago

More stories

Billionaire Jack Ma makes first live appearance since October

By Reuters
Billionaire Jack Ma makes first live appearance since October

Covid costs NSE investors Sh200b

By Macharia Kamau
Covid costs NSE investors Sh200b

UN trade agency hunts for executive to replace Kituyi

By Wainaina Wambu
UN trade agency hunts for executive to replace Kituyi

HSBC to axe 82 UK branches, cut services in others

By Reuters
HSBC to axe 82 UK branches, cut services in others

Benson Irungu exits Britam after 40 years

By Standard Reporter
Benson Irungu exits Britam after 40 years

No more overtime allowance for University of Nairobi staff, orders VC

By Augustine Oduor
No more overtime allowance for University of Nairobi staff, orders VC

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.