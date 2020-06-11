KNCB to work with counties to boost Mice sub sector

National Coordinator at the Kenya National convention Bureau, Jacinta Nzioka [PHOTO: Omondi Onyango]

The 47 county governments will form the key focus of engagement as the Kenya National Convention Bureau (KNCB) rolls out its working plan this year.

KNCB National Coordinator Jacinta Nzioka said the partnership with counties will form an integral part in the development of Meetings Incentives Conference and Exhibitions sector.

"We are reaching out to counties where we strongly believe there is immense potential and asking them to bid for events," Nzioka said, noting that they will ensure meetings conform with the Ministry of Health protocols.

Kisumu county will be hosting the AfroCities forum fetching over 1000 international delegates. Kenya is ranked fifth in Africa in popularity as meeting venues.

