Regulator on the spot over delays in spectrum project

By Frankline Sunday | January 20th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Communications Authority of Kenya's Nairobi Headquarter (PHOTO: FILE)

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) is in a spot for delays in implementation of a project meant to offer affordable broadband access to rural communities.   

This comes on the back of rising demand for broadband connectivity, fueled by the Covid-19, which has seen several Kenyans working and attending school from their homes.

In 2012, CA invited bids from internet service providers to develop pilot broadband solutions under the TV white spaces.

This entailed exploiting unused spectrum freed by the country’s migration from analogue to digital broadcasting.

The following year, Microsoft made a successful application and launched Mawingu Networks as a proof of concept.

Read More

However, over the years, little headway has been made towards licensing service providers to deploy commercial solutions. Last year, CA invited the public to give comments on a spectrum access framework meant to provide the policy direction in the massive project.      

“CA plans to authorise the commercial deployments for TV white spaces, mainly for fixed broadband services, in the 470-694 MHz UHF Spectrum band, currently allocated to the broadcasting service on a primary basis as provided in the National Table of Frequency Allocations,” CA said in the draft Dynamic Spectrum Access Framework. 

“TV White Space Devices shall be authorised to operate in areas where specific channels are unused for Digital Terrestrial Television broadcasting,” the policy paper said in part. 

Though deployed in several developed countries to commercial success, Kenya is one of a few countries in Africa that are at the policy stage of implementing TV white spaces. 

Frequency spectrum

Last year, Strathmore University won a grant from UK’s Department for International Development as part of research efforts in the sector.

CA is also engaging telecoms to reach consensus over the frequency spectrum management guidelines released last year. 

Some of the proposals  CA has put forward include setting aside spectrum for use by the State and counties as well as enhanced penalties for interference and under-utilisation of spectrum by service providers.

However, some service providers including Safaricom have objected to some of the CA’s new proposals, including exemption of some firms from paying spectrum fees.

Safaricom Communications Authority of Kenya Mawingu Networks
Safaricom announces new charges
Safaricom announces new charges

Business lessons from the world's richest person
Business lessons from the world’s richest person

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

14 hours ago

14 hours ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

1 day ago

1 day ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

1 day ago

1 day ago

Does the number of children you have matter?
Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

5 days ago

5 days ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

2021 looking up, but a lot could go wrong

2021 looking up, but a lot could go wrong

XN Iraki 15 hours ago
Why NSE listing drought may persist

Why NSE listing drought may persist

Wainaina Wambu 16 hours ago
MPs get the real taste of Kapedo

MPs get the real taste of Kapedo

Julius Chepkwony and Mike Ekutan 16 hours ago
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

Caroline Chebet 1 day ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

Caroline Chebet 1 day ago

Move from WhatsApp to Signal and Telegram grows

By Kirsten Kanja

By Kirsten Kanja
Move from WhatsApp to Signal and Telegram grows

No Whatsapp account will be suspended on February 8, says Facebook

By Frankline Sunday

By Frankline Sunday
No Whatsapp account will be suspended on February 8, says Facebook

Twitter locks account of Republican who promoted conspiracy theory

By Reuters

By Reuters
Twitter locks account of Republican who promoted conspiracy theory

WhatsApp to delay launch of update business features after privacy backlash

By Reuters

By Reuters
WhatsApp to delay launch of update business features after privacy backlash

Samsung unveils new phones

By Peter Theuri
Samsung unveils new phones

Dating app Bumble reveals steady revenue growth, losses in IPO filing

By Reuters

By Reuters
Dating app Bumble reveals steady revenue growth, losses in IPO filing

Feedback
