×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

We’ve shed ‘killer’ tag in dealing with failing banks

By Wainaina Wambu | January 19th 2021 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Kenya Deposit insurance Corporation CEO Mohamud Ahmed Mohamud. [File, Standard]

Mohamud Ahmed Mohamud is a man on a mission.

The Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC) boss is part of financial sector players ensuring the safety of customer deposits - the lifeblood of the banking sector. 

Following the collapse of banks in the 1990s and recently Imperial Bank and Chase Bank that shattered thousands of livelihoods, KDIC, which insures customer deposits, has come out strongly to promote risk management and financial stability in the lending sector. 

Mohamud noted that previously, KDIC was largely viewed as a “killer” of banks.

He said liquidation is now the last resort as they’ve put in place strong resolution measures to prevent the collapse of lenders.

Read More

The agency, said Mohamud, also plays a more vigilant role in early preparedness and crisis management. 

KDIC’s mandate is threefold - deposit insurance, risk assessment and resolution.

“We’ve moved from a pay box where we wait for a bank to be liquidated and then pay. We are now a resolution authority with a greater role in resolving besides payouts,” Mohamud told Financial Standard in an interview. 

“Kenyans now see KDIC as a saviour unlike before when we were called bank killers. When they see KDIC, they know their money is safe,” he said.  

Mohamud at the same time urged banks not to “sit and wait for a disease to become terminal”, but instead own up early so that their mistakes can be swiftly corrected.

“Owners and management should be alive to the fact that a bank can die, but this depends on systems put in place to prevent such a scenario,” he said.

Mohamud said in future, banks will have to provide a will (resolution plan) in case of failure or collapse, which is the case in other jurisdictions.

“If in the likely event a bank dies, how do we share its assets? Disclosure is very important,” he said.

The KDIC boss noted that as much as a bank is a private entity, it holds public assets in the form of customer deposits.

“Banks hold these deposits on public trust and should guard them jealously and not recklessly lend or engage in some crazy expenditures. It’s not your money,” Mohamud warned lenders.

“We are working to ensure bank failures are a thing of the past, and even if they face problems stakeholders work promptly to resolve them as fast as possible.”

According to the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) data, customer deposits rose by 8.26 per cent from Sh3.3 trillion in December 2018 to Sh3.5 trillion in December 2019.

The regulator attributed the growth to the mobilisation of deposits through agency banking and mobile platforms.

In July this year, KDIC will roll out a new risk-based premium model.

The agency in 2020 suspended its implementation by one year as part of market intervention measures owing to the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Currently, member banks fund KDIC’s deposit insurance fund at a flat rate of 0.15 per cent of total deposits per year.

KDIC’s membership is made up of the over 40 licensed commercial banks, one mortgage financier and about 13 deposit-taking microfinance banks.

But key financial sector players, including the National Treasury and CBK, agreed on a new payment system that profiles the risks of individual banks.

The deposit insurance fund is structured to compensate depositors of failed banks.

Mohamud said the flat rate was found to encourage market indiscipline and inequity.

The bigger banks raised concerns that they were paying for the inefficiencies of their smaller counterparts.

But now, Mohamud said, the new policy will create equity, straighten market discipline and also protect depositors by ensuring their funds are safe.

“This will create equity, whether small or big banks, all will be treated the same. Banks will also go back to their systems and look at their risk management frameworks, corporate governance and abide by their business plans,” he said.

Mohamud said the latest move will ensure the protection of customer deposits, which he termed the “crown jewel” of the banking industry.

“By protecting deposits, we must make sure they are prudently invested and jealously guarded by the banks so they don’t go into some imprudent investment, which has a direct impact on the deposits. This is part of our strategy to reduce banking problems in this country,” he said.

Under the new dispensation, banks are set to have strong risk assessment frameworks while ensuring they are more careful about the investments they choose to undertake.

Lenders will do their own self-assessment before CBK does its own. By looking at their systems and enhancing them, they will receive a higher rating.

When the risk profile is low, it means they can enjoy a lower premium, observed Mohamud. 

He noted that strong banks will also spur foreign direct investments into the country aside from ensuring the safety of customer deposits.

This will see greater collaboration among safety net participants – CBK, National Treasury, banks and KDIC - to ensure seamless flow of information to help identify early signs of distress in banks.

Also, currently, if KDIC sees any variations in customer deposits, it seeks an explanation from the particular bank.

The stakeholders are working on technological infrastructure where information can be sourced at the click of a button. 

KDIC is also working on an electronic data warehouse, which can be used by members for analysis and decision-making.

Mohamud noted this will further enhance the confidence Kenyans have in their banking institutions.

“More Kenyans will take money to licensed and regulated banks and micro financiers instead of parallel alternative institutions,” he observed.

KDIC last year also revised the coverage limit to Sh500,000 from Sh100,000.

This means that in the event of a bank liquidation, depositors will be paid a maximum of Sh500,000, up from Sh100,000 previously.

As part of market interventions owing to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, KDIC had also issued a moratorium on payment of premiums for six months. The statutory premiums are normally paid every August, but were pushed to December.

The corporation, which is limited to covering the banks, is enhancing its capacity to play a greater role, with Africa becoming the new frontier for deposit insurance.

This has seen KDIC partner with universities and schools in an outreach programme aimed at developing a curriculum on deposit insurance.  

[email protected]     

 

Related Topics
KDIC Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation Banking Mohamud Ahmed Mohamud
Share this story
Previous article
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
Next article
Meet Kyuta: 10-year-old, 85-kilo Sumo wrestler in training [Photos]

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Rural small-scale farmers embrace fodder banking
Rural small-scale farmers embrace fodder banking

LATEST STORIES

Uganda accuses US of subversion after envoy tries to visit Wine's house
Uganda accuses US of subversion after envoy tries to visit Wine's house

CHECKPOINT

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

2 hours ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

23 hours ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

1 day ago

Does the number of children you have matter?
Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

5 days ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

2021 looking up, but a lot could go wrong

2021 looking up, but a lot could go wrong

XN Iraki 2 hours ago
Why NSE listing drought may persist

Why NSE listing drought may persist

Wainaina Wambu 3 hours ago
Three MPs spend chilly night under cloud of gunfight

Three MPs spend chilly night under cloud of gunfight

Julius Chepkwony and Mike Ekutan 4 hours ago
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

Caroline Chebet 23 hours ago

More stories

Shoppers keep online retailers on their toes

By Peter Theuri
Shoppers keep online retailers on their toes

Reforms threaten to push State oil firm over the edge

By Macharia Kamau
Reforms threaten to push State oil firm over the edge

Retailer’s painful journey to selling shoe business

By Wainaina Wambu
Retailer’s painful journey to selling shoe business

The costs of unmasking shadowy NSE firm owners

By Dominic Omondi
The costs of unmasking shadowy NSE firm owners

Cancel your weekends! Bitcoin does not rest

By Reuters
Cancel your weekends! Bitcoin does not rest

All eyes on State to effect diesel subsidy as global oil prices soar

By Macharia Kamau
All eyes on State to effect diesel subsidy as global oil prices soar

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.