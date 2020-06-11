×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Reforms threaten to push State oil firm over the edge

By Macharia Kamau | January 19th 2021 at 10:00:00 GMT +0300

The National Oil Corporation of Kenya (Nock) could soon lose the mandate of managing the country’s strategic petroleum reserves, further weakening the State-run company.  

If proposals by the Petroleum ministry go through, this will become one of many key functions that the oil marketing company has lost over the years through a combination of factors, including regulation and market forces.

While it has never lived up to the mandate of setting up and managing the country’s strategic oil stocks, Nock had been expected to play a bigger role in its core mandate of stabilising and influencing retail prices of petroleum.

In new draft regulations, the ministry says it will competitively seek an oil marketing company that would import petroleum products that will make up strategic stocks, which can be tapped into in case there are supply disruptions that might lead to shortages.

Read More

Nock was in regulations published in 2008 mandated to buy the strategic stocks that would then be stored at Kenya Pipeline Company’s facilities.

It has, however, never been able to fulfil the mandate owing to a mix of factors, including the availability of funds, as well as inadequate storage space.

Opening up the purchase of the strategic stocks to private firms through a competitive process might mean Nock will never clinch any of the contracts, leaving oil firms with deeper connections in the oil-producing countries in pole position to do so.

It has been the case with the Open Tender System, through which the ministry selects firms to import petroleum products on behalf of other marketers.

This has perennially seen only a few marketers get the contracts by outbidding large oil marketers.

“The Cabinet secretary shall, through a competitive tendering process, select an OMC (oil marketing company) to supply petroleum products for the establishment and maintenance of strategic stocks,” reads the Draft Petroleum (Strategic Stocks) Regulations, 2020. The 2008 regulations were specific that the “strategic stock shall be procured by Nock and stored by the Kenya Pipeline Company.” 

The subsidiary law further states that the quantity should be such that it can last the country 90 days.

The State-owned company was, however, required to procure petroleum products that could last the country for 30 days but scale this up to stocks that could go for 90 days.

“The initial quantity of the strategic stock shall be equivalent to 30 days of consumption to be funded by monies appropriated by Parliament in the 2008/09 financial year, and additional procurement of additional stock, up to the optimal level of 90 days of consumption shall be funded by monies to appropriated by Parliament in subsequent financial years,” read the Energy (Petroleum Strategic Stock) Regulations, 2008, which will be revoked once the proposed regulations are in place.

While Nock has not been able to set up the strategic oil reserves, taking away the mandate adds to the numerous functions that the company has lost. Other functions, which could have possibly placed the oil firm at the top of the industry, include one that allowed it to import a third of the diesel used locally.

This was aimed at stabilising retail prices, as well as aspects of regulating the oil exploration industry. Nock had in 2010 been allocated a 30 per cent petroleum procurement quota, allowing it to import 30 per cent of all local diesel requirements.

It was expected that through government-to-government relations, Nock could procure fuel from other National Oil Corporations (NOCs), especially in the Middle East at relatively lower prices.

This would be used in stabilising products locally both by selling diesel at lower prices at its outlets and to other marketers. It was, however, held back by the fact that it has a small market share.

The mandate also only lasted when the prices of fuel were not controlled.

When the State started capping the price of petroleum products in 2010, Nock found it difficult to deliver on the mandate as the regulator made sure that only prudently incurred costs were factored in the retail prices.

National Oil had also been playing a regulatory role in Kenya’s upstream industry.

There were, however, concerns that being an explorer for oil at its block in Kajiado County would create a conflict of interest. It relinquished its regulatory role to the ministry.

The company also noted that it would be better positioned pursuing the commercial end of the business, especially the sale of petroleum products where it had the adequate capacity, unlike upstream where it was still learning the ropes. The ministry plans to engage Nock in the Turkana oil project as it is supposed to hold the government’s stake in crude oil projects.

There have been plans of dual-listing it at the Nairobi and London bourses to raise some Sh100 billion that will be used to buy back government’s stake in the project. This has, however, moved at a painstakingly slow pace.

Besides the roles taken away from Nock appearing to push it to the periphery of the government’s petroleum agenda as a national oil company, it has also performed dismally in the Mwananchi Gas project.

The government-funded project was expected to equip poor households with Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) kits at affordable rates.

The kits, which included six-kilogramme cooking gas cylinders, grill and burner, as well as regular refills, were to retail cheaper than market rates.

It was rolled out on a pilot basis in Kajiado and Machakos counties but was called off before the countrywide rollout commenced.

But Nock is not entirely to blame for the bungled up implementation of the Sh3 billion project, with many of the gas cylinders acquired by the Petroleum Ministry being found defective, attracting a court case over safety concerns.

Though State-owned, it appears as if the firm has over time been pushed to operate like other commercial firms, disregarding factors putting it at a disadvantage.

This is seen in the losses the firm has made in recent years, as well as failure to grow the number of its retails outlets while making little progress in its upstream projects.  

[email protected]    

 

Related Topics
NOCK Oil National Oil Corporation of Kenya National Oil
Share this story
Previous article
Ugandan troops block US ambassador from opposition leader's house
Next article
Maseno edge Garments to win Kisumu 3X3 Basketball Circuit One

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Oil price rally builds steam as coronavirus vaccine rollouts begin
Oil price rally builds steam as coronavirus vaccine rollouts begin

LATEST STORIES

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

CHECKPOINT

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

28 minutes ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

21 hours ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

22 hours ago

Does the number of children you have matter?
Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

5 days ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

2021 looking up, but a lot could go wrong

2021 looking up, but a lot could go wrong

XN Iraki 1 hour ago
Why NSE listing drought may persist

Why NSE listing drought may persist

Wainaina Wambu 2 hours ago
Three MPs spend chilly night under cloud of gunfight

Three MPs spend chilly night under cloud of gunfight

Julius Chepkwony and Mike Ekutan 2 hours ago
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

Caroline Chebet 21 hours ago

More stories

Retailer’s painful journey to selling shoe business

By Wainaina Wambu
Retailer’s painful journey to selling shoe business

The costs of unmasking shadowy NSE firm owners

By Dominic Omondi
The costs of unmasking shadowy NSE firm owners

Cancel your weekends! Bitcoin does not rest

By Reuters
Cancel your weekends! Bitcoin does not rest

All eyes on State to effect diesel subsidy as global oil prices soar

By Macharia Kamau
All eyes on State to effect diesel subsidy as global oil prices soar

Why Shoprite failed to crack the Kenyan market

By XN Iraki
Why Shoprite failed to crack the Kenyan market

How beverage company Diageo is rethinking water usage

By Reuters
How beverage company Diageo is rethinking water usage

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.