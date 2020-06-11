×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Move from WhatsApp to Signal and Telegram grows

By Kirsten Kanja | January 19th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

When news broke that WhatsApp, a free messaging application, would require users to share their data with Facebook, privacy concerns emerged.

The Facebook-owned app changed its privacy policy in January, asking users to accept new terms which would see it share data with its parent company. Failure to agree with the new terms meant that the users' WhatsApp accounts would be deactivated.

In the expected changes are details of what will be shared on Facebook, including account registration details like one’s phone number, transaction data, service-related information, information on how you interact with others (including businesses) when using Whatsapp Services, mobile device information and your IP address.

WhatsApp, a free messaging application available for Android and other smartphones, gained popularity in 2010.

Read More

Huge contrast

The application offers mobile users the convenience of voice and video calls, free chats enabled by internet connection as well as easy sharing of photographs and other documents.

Noela Oware, a content creator in Nairobi, says WhatsApp privacy concerns prompted her to move to Signal Messenger.

Signal Messenger is a software similar to WhatsApp which allows one-on-one messages, group messages and sharing of images and files. The app was founded in 2018 and already has more than 20 million active monthly users.

Ms Oware is not alone, there has been a switch to Signal by social media users wary of the new changes.

“I feel that Signal is a lot more secure than WhatsApp because while setting it up, the application prompts you to answer many security questions. This is a huge contrast with WhatApp which only requires your phone number. The only inconvenience at the moment is that not enough people have moved, so the network reach is limited. I hope my friends can make the move quickly so that our usual communication may continue,” she says.

Collins Kithinji, a car salesman in Mombasa, believes Signal will be a good alternative to WhatsApp.

“It’s not fair for Whatsapp to share our data and contacts, how can we know for sure that they are not monitoring even our private conversations?” said Mr Kithinji.

Already, he is communicating with friends and family in the US through Signal.

But Kithinji notes that Signal does not offer stories or status updates, like Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram.

The WhatsApp status allows users to put up temporary posts that disappear within 24 hours to ensure constant interaction.

Emerald Martins, a banker in Nairobi, says WhatsApp privacy concerns are especially worrying for business owners.

Encryption protocol

“I have been trying out Telegram and Supfrica, although Supfrica seems to have been pulled down by hackers,” says Martins.

Telegram is another app benefiting from the exodus from WhatsApp.

Telegram boasts of heavy encryption and self-destructing mesages. It was founded in 2013 and has more than 400 million active users.

Vinnie, a tout, says Telegram has strict privacy features.

“The good thing about Telegram is that when on a Telegram group, group members cannot access each other’s phone numbers. It’s very intrusive for a stranger to be able to pick my number simply because we are in one group with similar interests,” says Vinnie.

Forbes has weighed in on the debate on which is better between WhatsApp and Signal.

“Signal’s security is better than WhatsApp’s. Both use Signal’s encryption protocol, but whereas Signal’s is fully opensource, meaning it can be examined for vulnerabilities by security researchers, WhatsApp uses its own proprietary deployment. But both are end-to-end encrypted—your content is safe. WhatsApp’s main security weakness is its cloud backup option, which stores your chat history, absent end-to-end encryption in Google’s or Apple’s cloud. Signal does not offer any such option, for security reasons,” reads the piece by Forbes.

According to Forbes, a move from WhatsApp to Telgram is regressive, and will not improve the social media user’s experience or privacy.

“Telegram does not offer end-to-end encryption by default. There is a “secret chat” option, where one user can message another using end-to-end encryption between the two devices and bypassing Telegram’s cloud, but this does not extend to groups,” reads the article by Forbes.

Related Topics
WhatsApp Facebook Signal Messenger Encryption protocol
Share this story
Previous article
13 Airlines affected in JKIA terminal changes
Next article
Mudavadi could be a safe pair of hands

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Signal back up after outage
Signal back up after outage

LATEST STORIES

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

CHECKPOINT

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

28 minutes ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

21 hours ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

22 hours ago

Does the number of children you have matter?
Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

5 days ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

2021 looking up, but a lot could go wrong

2021 looking up, but a lot could go wrong

XN Iraki 1 hour ago
Why NSE listing drought may persist

Why NSE listing drought may persist

Wainaina Wambu 2 hours ago
Three MPs spend chilly night under cloud of gunfight

Three MPs spend chilly night under cloud of gunfight

Julius Chepkwony and Mike Ekutan 2 hours ago
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

Caroline Chebet 21 hours ago

More stories

No Whatsapp account will be suspended on February 8, says Facebook

By Frankline Sunday
No Whatsapp account will be suspended on February 8, says Facebook

Twitter locks account of Republican who promoted conspiracy theory

By Reuters
Twitter locks account of Republican who promoted conspiracy theory

WhatsApp to delay launch of update business features after privacy backlash

By Reuters
WhatsApp to delay launch of update business features after privacy backlash

Samsung unveils new phones

By Peter Theuri
Samsung unveils new phones

Dating app Bumble reveals steady revenue growth, losses in IPO filing

By Reuters
Dating app Bumble reveals steady revenue growth, losses in IPO filing

Kenya among suitable countries to start an online business: report

By James Wanzala
Kenya among suitable countries to start an online business: report

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.