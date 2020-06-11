Britam Board appoints Tavaziva Madzinga as Group Managing Director

Incoming Britam MD Tavaziva Madzinga (PHOTO: REUTERS)

Britam Holdings Board has appointed Tavaziva Madzinga as Group Managing Director. He replaces Dr. Benson Irungu who is retiring on 31st January after 40 years.

The outgoing Managing Director is remembered for helping grow the company from a small home service insurance to a listed multinational company at the Nairobi Securities Exchange, with a presence in seven countries in Africa.

“On behalf of our shareholders and the Board, I want to express my deep appreciation to Dr.Wairegi for his steady leadership which has seen Britam experience rapid growth during his tenure as the Group Managing Director. The Board appreciates Dr. Wairegi’s service and wishes him the very best in his future endeavors. As a result of his experience in the Industry, Britam will continue tapping into his skills in different capacities,” said Board Chairman Andrew Hollas.

About Tavasiva Madzinga

Mr. Madzinga is an actuarial scientist, holder of a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Cape Town, and has attended INSEAD Business School, France, and Harvard Business School. He has over 20 years’ experience in the Insurance industry and has served in various capacities which include Chief Executive OfficerSwiss Re (UK and Ireland), Managing Director, Swiss Re Middle East, and Africa, Regional Chief Executive Officer South and East Africa Old Mutual.

He worked for Swiss Re for three years and at Old Mutual for 16 years which included being Chief Executive Officer in Kenya.

His appointment followed an in-depth recruitment process that spanned over two years. “The Board is confident that the Company will benefit immensely from Mr. Madzinga’s skills, knowledge, and vast experience,” Hollas concluded.