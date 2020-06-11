Covid-19 accelerates growth in e-commerce

The increase in internet penetration continues to redefine the way we live, work and conduct our businesses. There were 22.86 million internet users in Kenya in January 2020, an increment of 3.2 million (16 per cent) between 2019 and 2020. Internet penetration in Kenya stood at 43 per cent in January 2020. The increasing internet usage has also driven growth in both the e-commerce and start-up segments, with Nairobi standing as East Africa’s most vibrant technology hub, according to the Global Digital Report.

As the internet becomes an increasingly used tool, online shopping has become the more acceptable way to purchase goods and services. This move towards online shopping has been accelerated further by the Covid-19 pandemic which placed a lot of strain on the traditional brick and mortar retailers and service providers in the second quarter of 2020. Many businesses, especially in emerging markets, have had to swiftly transition their business models to an online presence in order to stay relevant and accessible to their customer base through the use of mobile applications and mobile-friendly websites.

Easy access to the internet and to platforms such as Facebook and Sage Online Tools has also made it easier for small and medium sized businesses to develop and launch modern, mobile friendly e-commerce sites seamlessly. This adoption of e-commerce solutions has resulted in these businesses retaining their existing customer base, enhancing their customers’ experience and opening up new business avenues to acquire new customers through digital channels. This strategy in most instances has resulted in increased sales and revenues especially for businesses focused on essential goods and services that keep the economy functioning.

According to Statista, a German company specialising in market and consumer data, revenue in the Kenyan e-commerce market is expected to result in an approximated market volume of USD2 billion by 2024.

A recent study conducted by the Standard Chartered Bank across 12 of its markets including Kenya noted that more than half (51 per cent) of respondents now prefer online mode of payments as opposed to in-person, card or cash payments. The study also noted that the increase, which was by 30 per cent, was the largest increase in preference for online shopping of any market surveyed. Respondents in the UK, China, the US and Taiwan, while still anticipating an overall increase, are at the other end of the scale, believing their online spending will grow by less than 10 per cent in the future. This increase in preference for online payments is true across a range of purchases, from groceries and travel to digital devices.

With the e-commerce explosion, businesses are now reaping big with increased reach and revenue. As the business reach widens, the customer base also grows, directly impacting the number of sales and boosting revenue.

Despite the great potential for growth in e-commerce, certain challenges are still abounding and have to be addressed. The issue of trust between buyers and sellers, quality assurance challenges, the adoption of consumer protection laws together with the exacerbated cyber-crime attempts in the market are some of the challenges that have to addressed. It is critical for financial service providers who have extensive experience in these matters to take the lead in spearheading the general market confidence levels up through the provision of the right educational tools and services for players in such marketplaces.

Slow uptake of ecommerce sales due largely to limited information available amongst potential buyers as well as a general sense of mistrust that could result from poor quality or misrepresentation of the goods displayed for sale or a lack of understanding of the payment processes and refunds, should disputes arise. E-commerce players who are focused on selling local products are also facing fierce competition from informal retailers and markets in Kenya.

The growth in broadband internet is also a double edged sword that has seen an increase in cybercrime, such as identity theft. This has kept away some people from online shopping. The internet cost also remains beyond the reach of ordinary Kenyans. Then there are low literacy levels that hinder the growth of e-commerce. UNESCO estimates that only 78.73 per cent of Kenyans are literate.

When all is said and done, the Kenyan market appears particularly well suited to e-commerce due to the high use of mobile phones in the country and the population being accustomed to conducting transactions over mobile phones.

According to Frost &Sullivan, the Kenyan market is sometimes compared to the Chinese e-commerce market in the early 2000s and, as such, should benefit from employing similar strategies. Two important similar strategies will be to make buying and selling on e-commerce platforms as cheap as possible and also to enable real-time text communication on the platforms. Whilst Kenyans are fairly comfortable with mobile payments, the population has shown a reticence toward trusting product images, and real-time text communication may mitigate this.

The writer, Makabelo Malumane, is the head of transaction banking at Standard Chartered Bank.