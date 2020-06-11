PesaLink gets new CEO

Pesalink CEO Gituku Kirika

Integrated Payment Services Ltd, the subsidiary of Kenya Bankers Association that operates the banking industry’s payment service PesaLink, has appointed Gituku Kirika as chief executive.

Mr Kirika takes over from Agnes Gathaiya. A statement from the firm said over Sh200 billion had been across the more than 25 participating banks since PesaLink was launched in 2017.

Kirika has extensive banking and fintech experience, having worked across East Africa with Standard Chartered Bank and DTB Bank, the statement said.