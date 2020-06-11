×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Covid will influence housing trends towards Nairobi outskirts

By Jeremy Gitonga | January 17th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Jeremy Gitonga is the Managing Director, Maven Design & Build Ltd. [Courtesy]

One of the unintended consequences of the coronavirus pandemic is the influence it is exerting on emerging house designs and the tick list for potential homeowners.

For urban dwellers especially, the virus has underscored the true value of a house.

Whether a privately-owned home in a prestigious address or a rental in a less famous location, coronavirus has brought to the fore the fact that a house is not just a place to sleep and wait on the following day.

Rather, it is a potential haven for unprecedented eventualities like what the pandemic has thrust upon the world.

Read More

Comfort in your own home is important. Coronavirus has served lessons on the importance of investments that can make drawn-out situations like lockdowns manageable: running water, reliable electricity, good furniture, well stocked kitchen and entertainment platforms, among others.

Tales of tensions and conflicts provoked by corona-enforced companionship within spartan homes aside, the virus has reminded us that feathering your nest with the self-love of modest luxury is not extravagance.

Three key considerations have put homes at the heart of the containment measures against the pandemic.

The first is space. Restrictions on assembly and movement are essentially meant to limit the number of people within a given area.

The reason why authorities have insisted on people staying at home is to minimise interactions and to decongest shared spaces.     

The second point is privacy. Homes are assumed to be restricted environments where occupants largely have a say on who to let in or out.

If a family does not wish to entertain visitors, for instance, the assumption is that it can easily shut the gate or the door.

Privacy is heightened in the Covid situation when need for self-isolation arises. It also means the fewer the homes within your locality, the better.

Safety is the third consideration. Whether referring to freedom from physical harm or health concerns around cleanliness and sanitation, a home is ideally a fortress of sorts.

Therefore, finer knowledge of who your neighbours are and features such as ventilation, air quality, acoustics and natural lighting grow in importance.   

Plenty of space

Trends in the housing sector point to a growing desire for houses that have plenty of space. Demand for spacious single-family homes or apartments with few units is growing.

Clients are now taking special note of the total square metres in a given property and not just for the size. For apartments, the less the better. Covid-19 has also promoted the work-from-home phenomenon. With traditional offices shutting down and employees required to work from home, finding working space in homes has become a necessity.

This has meant converting or modifying rooms where possible. For new buyers or renters, insistence on a house with a dedicated private room or a library is not a fussy fad but a practical need.

For lovers of space, less congestion, fresh air and greenery for home environment, Kiambu, Kajiado and Machakos counties are attractive options. Unlike Nairobi, they have the land to host new, spacious developments with ideal serenity.

Land ­– and therefore homes – are also comparatively cheaper than in the city.

Besides, with indications suggesting working from home will outlive the pandemic, the importance of a favourable distance from the office when looking for a house has been eroded.

Investments such as Cytonn’s Alma, Kijani Ridge and Unity homes in Tatu City, the Northlands City and Tilisi in Kiambu County, Safaricom and Greatwall Gardens in Machakos and Kings Serenity in Kajiado counties respectively stand to benefit from buyers and renters refined tastes honed by the Covid experience.

Tatu City, for instance, has reportedly seen a marked rise in the uptake of its properties by potential buyers attracted by its good infrastructure and urban planning.

- The author is the managing director, Maven Design & Build Ltd, a Kenyan-based construction consultancy.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Covid-19 Housing Trends
Share this story
Previous article
Volleyball: Coaches welcome move to play league ties at Nyayo
Next article
Kenya eye more slots in Tokyo Games

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

PSG manager Pochettino tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Angers game
PSG manager Pochettino tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Angers game

LATEST STORIES

Every day foods that help relieve stress
Every day foods that help relieve stress

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

2 days ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?
Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know

4 days ago

Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know
Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

9 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

11 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Every day foods that help relieve stress

Every day foods that help relieve stress

Nimoyo Salim 23 minutes ago
Stay woke: When a boss is toxic and what you can do

Stay woke: When a boss is toxic and what you can do

Nancy Nzalambi 27 minutes ago
Could ODM get city deputy governor position?

Could ODM get city deputy governor position?

John Bundi 39 minutes ago
Puzzle of Sh46 billion loans Kenya was to pay

Puzzle of Sh46 billion loans Kenya was to pay

Dominic Omondi 39 minutes ago

More stories

The psychology behind some business actions…

By XN Iraki
The psychology behind some business actions…

Why confidence level is waning among Kenyans

By XN Iraki
Why confidence level is waning among Kenyans

How coronavirus exposed schools’ soft underbelly

By XN Iraki
How coronavirus exposed schools’ soft underbelly

Youth hold the key to growth of information technology in Africa

By Mbugua Ng'ang'a
Youth hold the key to growth of information technology in Africa

How the festive shopping season can help merchants re-imagine e-commerce

By Andrew Torre
How the festive shopping season can help merchants re-imagine e-commerce

Banks take the lead in embracing digital payments

By Edith Chumba
Banks take the lead in embracing digital payments

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.