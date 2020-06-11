×
Myspace to tackle social problems

By Standard Reporter | January 16th 2021 at 03:40:00 GMT +0300

NAIROBI, KENYA: Real Estate Company Myspace has announced a diversification from regular business goals of just focusing on return on investments to appreciating and tackling social problems.

In a statement, the firm says it is now collaborating with Doctors of Hearing at IncusEar Hearing and ENT Centre to transform and enhance the lives of the deaf.

The partnership is headed by Richard Mwangi, an audiology guru at Doctors of Hearing Healthcare who offers a vast experience of 15 years, providing a full range of diagnostic audiological evaluations and treatment for the hearing impaired.

He is a correspondent in the American Journal of Otolaryngology, head and neck surgery, and has authored several articles on hearing healthcare.

Mr.Mwangi holds a master’s degree in Clinical Audiology and hearing Therapy from the renowned International University of Isabel I De Castilla Buros, Spain.

“Mwangi spearheads this partnership and is on the road to ensure Kenyans who cannot secure good hearing healthcare due to financial strains are catered for.”

Myspace CEO Mwenda Thuranira (in black mask) while a doctor attends to a patients (PHOTO: Courtesy)

Faith Ntinyari, a 48-year-old and mother of three, residing in Isiolo County is a beneficiary of the partnership. Mistaking her hearing problems for common conditions such as Malaria, she has grappled with this condition, hopping from one hospital to another to no avail.

She was advised to seek assistance at an audiology consultancy in Nairobi, Kenya. Being a staunch Christian but financially inconvenienced, she stayed hopeful, and not too long, she learnt about Mr. Mwenda Thuranira, CEO Myspace properties, through another beneficiary of this partnership.

“I am very happy, I can now hear and improve my small business thanks to Myspace. God bless you so much,” said  Faith Ntinyari.

“Hearing when people talk is an underrated blessing. I am moved when people’s lives get better,” said Mwenda Thuranira the Founder and CEO of Myspace Properties.

