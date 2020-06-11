Nyeri pumps Sh27 million on internship programme, hires 187

Nyeri county has hired 187 youth under an internship programme aimed at equipping them with skills required for the workplace, and offering mentorship.

Governor Mutahi Kahiga asked the interns to learn as much as possible during the programme, which received 1,500 applications.

Interns with a degree will receive a monthly stipend of Sh12,000, while those with diplomas and certificates will earn Sh11,000 and Sh10,000, respectively. “We have employed more than 50 youth in the last two years from this programme,” Kahiga said.

Out of the 187 interns, 25 were selected from other counties such as Kisii, Marsabit, and Samburu achieving the requirement for 30percent of recruitment of persons not from the dominant community in the county.

Kahiga lauded the County Assembly for passing the budget for the internship program for them to have an opportunity to be mentored by seasoned public servants. The program is implemented at Sh 27million per year.

“We must use this opportunity to give youth the necessary skills to join the workforce. We have employed over 50 youth in the last 2 years from the internship program,” he stated.

The governor cited the high rate of youth unemployment as a concern for all governments.

“Youth are marginalised in the job market because they lack experience but we are offering them this opportunity to get much-needed experience to find jobs both in the public and private sector,” Kahiga said.

He urged the interns to remain dedicated to their work, and take full advantage of the platform which not only gives them a chance to bridge the gap between theory and practical but also to network.

He further encouraged them to remain FAT- Faithful, Available, and Teachable.

