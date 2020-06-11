×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Maize farmers shun NCPB over low prices

By Lynn Kolongei | January 16th 2021 at 14:54:50 GMT +0300

NCPB depot (PHOTO: FILE)

There has been a low turnout from farmers nearly three weeks after the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) announced it is ready to purchase maize for drying and storage.

NCPB North Rift Manager Gilbert Rotich said the Eldoret branch has purchased only 2,000 ninety-kilo bags of maize since the process was initiated on December 28 last year.

He said many farmers who got a bumper harvest might be reluctant to sell their maize right now.

“The supply of maize has not been as usual since most farmers have kept their produce, probably for speculation purposes that they might get higher prices later. But we want to urge farmers to take advantage of our wide network within the NCPB,” said Rotich.

He warned farmers that keeping the maize until a later date would mean additional costs, including fumigation and drying.

Read More

“I want to inform farmers that as much as they would want to keep their produce awaiting higher prices, it is expensive to carry out fumigation, which the NCPB is committed to doing on their behalf. Cases of theft have also been witnessed in some instances,” said Rotich.

Unlike before when farmers would deliver their produce and wait for months to get their pay, Rotich said prompt payment has been enhanced, and that farmers would be paid within 24 hour of delivering their produce.

Within an hour

Further, small-scale maize farmers whose produce is worth less than Sh70,000 will be paid through M-pesa within one hour, he said.

“We earlier had a challenge of delayed payment, but I want to assure the farmers that payment is now prompt. We have paid the farmers who have since delivered their maize within 24 hours of delivery,” said Rotich.

In earlier interviews, farmers who spoke to Saturday Standard said they would rather sell their harvest to farm-gate buyers, traders in the informal market and millers who offer ready cash than storing the maize with the cereals board, not knowing when they will be paid.

“We want prompt payment to enable us to prepare for the next planting season and also meet our financial obligations, including fees now that schools have reopened,” said Jackson Kwambai, a farmer in Uasin Gishu. 

The baseline price of at least Sh2,500 per 90kg bag was set by the government last month to encourage farmers to sell their maize, but most of them say the offer is below the cost of production.

Paul Sugut, another farmer, said he had decided to keep his 600 bags of maize until March as he is hoping for higher prices. He added that given the trend since October, he is optimistic prices will keep going rising.

Parliamentary Agriculture Committee Chair Silas Tiren asked maize farmers in Uasin Gishu and Trans Nzoia counties to be patient as the government holds talks to address the issue of maize prices.

“I know that maize farmers are not very happy with the Sh2,500 price per 90kg bag because it is below the cost of production, but we will continue to hold talks with the president and the Ministry of Agriculture to discuss a favourable price,” said Tiren, who is also the Moiben MP.

Related Topics
NCPB Maize Scandal
Share this story
Previous article
I’m not quitting Homa Bay governor race, declares Wanga
Next article
Nairobi City starts paying suppliers

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Judge rejects Wakhungu's plea to be freed on medical grounds
Judge rejects Wakhungu's plea to be freed on medical grounds

LATEST STORIES

Nairobi City starts paying suppliers
Nairobi City starts paying suppliers

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

2 days ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?
Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know

4 days ago

Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know
Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

8 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

11 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

If Kenyans reject BBI, Raila will kiss State House goodbye

If Kenyans reject BBI, Raila will kiss State House goodbye

Eric Nyakagwa 1 hour ago
How safe is your identity on social media, other spaces?

How safe is your identity on social media, other spaces?

Irungu Houghton 15 hours ago
How Nairobi Governor by-election may not happen

How Nairobi Governor by-election may not happen

Roselyne Obala and Everlyne Kwamboka 15 hours ago
Africa lucky that the youth still believe in ballot power

Africa lucky that the youth still believe in ballot power

Barrack Muluka 15 hours ago

More stories

Bars get more time to apply for KBL funds

By Correspondent
Bars get more time to apply for KBL funds

UK economy shrinks but might avoid double-dip recession

By Reuters
UK economy shrinks but might avoid double-dip recession

Higher diesel price to hurt consumers

By Macharia Kamau
Higher diesel price to hurt consumers

French government hardens stance against Carrefour takeover

By Reuters
French government hardens stance against Carrefour takeover

Traders want direct flights to Yemen

By Willis Oketch
Traders want direct flights to Yemen

State to widen inputs subsidies in Covid recovery plan

By Macharia Kamau
State to widen inputs subsidies in Covid recovery plan

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.