Bars get more time to apply for KBL funds

By Correspondent | January 16th 2021 at 10:48:59 GMT +0300

Bars get more time to apply for KBL funds. Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has extended the deadline for bars and eateries to sign up for the ‘Raising the Bar with Tusker’ fund to February 12.

The Sh330 million fund aims to support the outlets from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. KBL Acting Sales Director Joel Kamau said they had received many requests from operators who did not get adequate time to apply during the busy festive period.

“We are calling upon bar and pub owners to take advantage of this deadline extension to apply for the fund. They can also contact their area sales representatives for any assistance they require,” he said.

Bar association fraternity have welcomed the move saying it will give their members more time to consider the online application for the multi-million shilling fund. Bar, Hotels and Liquor Trade Association (BAHLITA) Secretary General Boniface Gachoka said: “We are pleased by KBL’s decision to extend the application period. Our members now have more time after a busy Christmas and New Year period and many who have met the criteria for application are looking to secure this very welcome gesture from KBL.”

Pubs, Entertainment & Restaurants Association of Kenya National Chair Alice Opee said: “Our members has begun applying and this extension will ensure more within the Nairobi Metropolitan area, covered by the fund, are able to express their interest. We are all seeking to rebuild after a very tough 2020, so any help we can get is welcome.”

Through the programme KBL seeks to support over 11,000 outlets to ensure that they first meet the basic Covid-19 safety regulations, as outlined in the guidelines by the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and Enterprise Development.

