Samsung unveils new phones

By Peter Theuri | January 16th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Charles Kimari, Samsung Electronics East Africa Head of Mobile division,Jaehyuk Lee Samsung Business Manager and Samsung brand ambassador Nyamari Ongegu. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Samsung has launched new smartphones under its Galaxy S Series.

The virtual launch was streamed from the company’s Samsung headquarters in Korea.

Local pre-orders begin January 22 and run for three weeks to February 11.

“We are living in a mobile-first world, and with so many of us working remotely and spending more time at home, we wanted to deliver a smartphone experience that meets the rigorous multimedia demands of our continuously changing routines,” said Samsung East Africa Head of Integrated Mobile Charles Kimari.

Galaxy S21 has a light design and compact 6.2-inch display. Galaxy S21+ sports an expanded 6.7-inch display and a larger battery while the Galaxy S21 Ultra, that is S-pen enabled, is the largest member of the Galaxy S21 series with a 6.8-inch display.

Galaxy S21 Ultra also has Eye Comfort Shield to help reduce eye fatigue. It automatically adjusts the blue light based on time of day and the content the user is viewing.

