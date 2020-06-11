×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Dating app Bumble reveals steady revenue growth, losses in IPO filing

By Reuters | January 15th 2021 at 21:58:55 GMT +0300

Dating app Bumble, which is backed by private equity firm Blackstone Group, on Friday made public its regulatory filing for an initial public offering, revealing steady revenue growth and higher operating costs that resulted in a loss.

Bumble Inc’s plans to go public come at a time when companies are seeking to capitalize on what has been the strongest IPO market in two decades.

Companies raised a record $168 billion through IPOs on US stock exchanges in 2020, according to Dealogic data.

Bumble also revealed it had identified a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting.

“The deficiency we identified relates to a lack of defined processes and controls over information technology,” it said in the filing.

Read More

Cindy Santos, 39, shows her profile on the Bumble BFF app (PHOTO: REUTERS)

Bumble said it was taking steps to rectify the issue, and will look to hire an external adviser and strengthen its compliance and accounting functions with new hires.

The dating app, which has been immensely popular with millennials and competes with other apps such as Match Group’s Tinder, said it had 42 million monthly active users as of the third quarter of 2020, and 2.4 million paying users in the nine months ended September.

For the period from Jan. 29 to Sept. 30, Bumble’s revenue came in at $376.6 million. It reported revenue of $362.6 million for the first nine months of 2019.

During the January-September period last year, Bumble swung to a net loss of $84.1 million, while it reported a net profit of $68.6 million during the first nine months of 2019.

Bumble filed for an IPO of up to $100 million, although that is a placeholder amount and is expected to change.

The company confidentially filed its IPO paperwork with regulators late last year. It plans to float its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol “BMBL”.

Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are the lead underwriters of the offering.

Related Topics
Bumble Goldman Sachs
Share this story
Previous article
All set for 2021 Kisumu County Basketball League 3X3 tournament
Next article
Arsenal's Arteta empathises with struggling Newcastle counterpart Bruce

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Airtel Africa appoints banks for IPO
Airtel Africa appoints banks for IPO

LATEST STORIES

UK economy shrinks but might avoid double-dip recession
UK economy shrinks but might avoid double-dip recession

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

1 day ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?
Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know

3 days ago

Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know
Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

7 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

10 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Unbearable suffering: Buffalo broke his spinal cord

Unbearable suffering: Buffalo broke his spinal cord

Jael Musumba 8 hours ago
Cry not as lights dims on 'Bottoms Up' club in Kisumu

Cry not as lights dims on 'Bottoms Up' club in Kisumu

Harold Odhiambo 9 hours ago
Unfriendly fire: When angry cops shoot hungry cops

Unfriendly fire: When angry cops shoot hungry cops

HUDSON GUMBIHI 10 hours ago
Woman's cry for justice after losing uterus in wrong surgery

Woman's cry for justice after losing uterus in wrong surgery

Mactilda Mbenywe 11 hours ago

More stories

Kenya among suitable countries to start an online business: report

By James Wanzala
Kenya among suitable countries to start an online business: report

When to trade bitcoin? When Saturn crosses Mercury, of course

By Reuters
When to trade bitcoin? When Saturn crosses Mercury, of course

Civil rights groups demand Google remove Trump's YouTube channel

By Reuters
Civil rights groups demand Google remove Trump's YouTube channel

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

By Reuters
Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Tesla market value crosses $800 billion for the first time

By Reuters
Tesla market value crosses $800 billion for the first time

Twitter suspends Trump from tweeting for 12 hours over violations

By Reuters
Twitter suspends Trump from tweeting for 12 hours over violations

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.