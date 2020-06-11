×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Weak Shilling set to raise power bill

By Macharia Kamau | January 16th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Expensive energy and power consumption concept. Coins in front of an electricity meter. [Courtesy]

Your power bill for this month will go up due to the weak shilling, which has touched new lows in recent months.

The foreign exchange charge in the power bill has been reviewed upwards to Sh1.31 per unit of power, the highest since April 2018.

The charge cushions power industry players from volatility in the local currency when repaying loans denominated in foreign currency, including the US dollar and Japanese yen.

In December, the forex charge stood at 70 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), having risen from minus one cent in February last year - which meant consumers would be credited with few free power units whenever they made purchases.

“Notice is given that all prices for electrical energy… will be liable to a foreign exchange fluctuation adjustment of plus 131.66 cents per kWh for all meter readings taken in January 2021,” said the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) in a notice in the Kenya Gazette yesterday.

Read More

The forex charge dropped sharply in August 2018 when new power tariffs were announced, going down from Sh1.22 in July to five cents, a 95 per cent drop.

But the Shilling has recently weakened against the US dollar. According to Epra, the currency traded at an average of 110.52 to the dollar in December 2020 from Sh100.9 at the beginning of the year.

The charge is among the components in the electricity bill reviewed monthly.

In yesterday’s notice, the fuel cost charge remained largely unchanged at Sh2.58 per unit of electricity for January readings compared to Sh2.56 in December.

The fuel charge is also a pass-through cost which is used to compensate thermal power producers the costs they incur in acquiring fuel, mostly heavy fuel oil.

Thermal power producers are usually engaged when renewable power production sources are not available.

The regulator also retained the inflation charge, which is reviewed every six months and was last reviewed in July 2020, at the same level at 32 cents.

The component cushions power industry players from rise in the cost of supplies and is pegged on the inflation rate.

The inflation rate rose modestly over the six months to 5.62 per cent in December from 4.59 per cent in June.

Related Topics
Shilling Power Bill
Share this story
Previous article
The shock takeover
Next article
How Nairobi Governor by-election may not happen

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Covid tax goodies to go as Yatani battles to pay debt
Covid tax goodies to go as Yatani battles to pay debt

LATEST STORIES

Nakuru hit by Sh17m cash flow blow after losing matatu fees
Nakuru hit by Sh17m cash flow blow after losing matatu fees

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

1 day ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?
Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know

3 days ago

Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know
Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

8 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

10 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How safe is your identity on social media, other spaces?

How safe is your identity on social media, other spaces?

Irungu Houghton 21 minutes ago
How Nairobi Governor by-election may not happen

How Nairobi Governor by-election may not happen

Roselyne Obala and Everlyne Kwamboka 21 minutes ago
Africa lucky that the youth still believe in ballot power

Africa lucky that the youth still believe in ballot power

Barrack Muluka 21 minutes ago
Unbearable suffering: Buffalo broke his spinal cord

Unbearable suffering: Buffalo broke his spinal cord

Jael Musumba 9 hours ago

More stories

'Spend as much as you can,' IMF head urges governments worldwide

By Reuters
'Spend as much as you can,' IMF head urges governments worldwide

World Bank approves cash for classrooms

By Frankline Sunday
World Bank approves cash for classrooms

Shares seen to rebound this year on increased earnings

By Wainaina Wambu
Shares seen to rebound this year on increased earnings

Community gets Sh6.6m remaining cash for a land deal

By Patrick Beja
Community gets Sh6.6m remaining cash for a land deal

MCAs bank Sh376m in benefits at the height of pandemic

By Dominic Omondi
MCAs bank Sh376m in benefits at the height of pandemic

Kenya puts on hold debt repayment

By Fredrick Obura
Kenya puts on hold debt repayment

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.