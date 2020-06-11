Kenyan traders want direct flights to Yemen

Meat and horticulture traders in Mombasa have urged airline operators to introduce direct flights between Kenya and Yemen to boost their exports to the Middle East.

The traders’ representative, Abdurahman Alnadhir, said there was high demand for goat meat and fruits in Yemen.

“We are calling on the airlines to introduce direct flights between Eden International Airport and Kenya. The trade between the two countries is in Kenya’s favour,” he said.

Mr Alnadhir, chairman of Kenya-Yemeni Friendship Association, said Yemeni Airline stopped flying to Kenya in March 2017 after war broke out there but were still exporting to the country using other airlines.

“Most Kenyan traders have not stopped exporting their goat meat to that country as there is a lucrative market for it despite acts of terrorism in that country,” said Anahdir.

He commended local traders who despite the recent terrorist attack last December 30 at Aden International airport braved the attack and ensured their goat meat and Tamarind reached the market before the new year.

During the attack which was condemned by many countries, 23 people were killed. The attack was described as coward and a desperate attempt to destabilize the country’s effort for economic recovery.

He said most Yeminis in Kenya want the conflict in that country to end so that they can revive their business which has been slowed down by covid-19 pandemic and the conflict in that country.

A report by the World Bank says Kenya exported tea worth 64 million dollars in 2019 and 52 million dollars in 2018 to Yemen despite the conflict in the area since 2017 when it escalated.

He asked Kenya officials to work closely with Yemen government and find ways how to share intelligence in countering terrorism activities.