×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenyan traders want direct flights to Yemen

By Willis Oketch | January 15th 2021 at 21:04:46 GMT +0300

Meat and horticulture traders in Mombasa have urged airline operators to introduce direct flights between Kenya and Yemen to boost their exports to the Middle East.

The traders’ representative, Abdurahman Alnadhir, said there was high demand for goat meat and fruits in Yemen.
“We are calling on the airlines to introduce direct flights between Eden International Airport and Kenya. The trade between the two countries is in Kenya’s favour,” he said.

Mr Alnadhir, chairman of Kenya-Yemeni Friendship Association, said Yemeni Airline stopped flying to Kenya in March 2017 after war broke out there but were still exporting to the country using other airlines.

“Most Kenyan traders have not stopped exporting their goat meat to that country as there is a lucrative market for it despite acts of terrorism in that country,” said Anahdir.

He commended local traders who despite the recent terrorist attack last December 30 at Aden International airport braved the attack and ensured their goat meat and Tamarind reached the market before the new year.

Read More

During the attack which was condemned by many countries, 23 people were killed. The attack was described as coward and a desperate attempt to destabilize the country’s effort for economic recovery.

He said most Yeminis in Kenya want the conflict in that country to end so that they can revive their business which has been slowed down by covid-19 pandemic and the conflict in that country.

A report by the World Bank says Kenya exported tea worth 64 million dollars in 2019 and 52 million dollars in 2018 to Yemen despite the conflict in the area since 2017 when it escalated.

He asked Kenya officials to work closely with Yemen government and find ways how to share intelligence in countering terrorism activities.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Yemen World Bank Covid-19
Share this story
Previous article
State to widen inputs subsidies in Covid recovery plan
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

What is a Whereabouts Failure?
What is a Whereabouts Failure?

LATEST STORIES

Traders want direct flights to Yemen
Traders want direct flights to Yemen

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

1 day ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?
Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know

3 days ago

Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know
Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

7 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

10 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Unbearable suffering: Buffalo broke his spinal cord

Unbearable suffering: Buffalo broke his spinal cord

Jael Musumba 6 hours ago
Cry not as lights dims on 'Bottoms Up' club in Kisumu

Cry not as lights dims on 'Bottoms Up' club in Kisumu

Harold Odhiambo 8 hours ago
Unfriendly fire: When angry cops shoot hungry cops

Unfriendly fire: When angry cops shoot hungry cops

HUDSON GUMBIHI 9 hours ago
Woman's cry for justice after losing uterus in wrong surgery

Woman's cry for justice after losing uterus in wrong surgery

Mactilda Mbenywe 9 hours ago

More stories

State to widen inputs subsidies in Covid recovery plan

By Macharia Kamau
State to widen inputs subsidies in Covid recovery plan

Rich Kenyans run to US dollar as Shilling dips amid Corona

By Dominic Omondi
Rich Kenyans run to US dollar as Shilling dips amid Corona

Airlines face more turbulence before vaccine relief

By Reuters
Airlines face more turbulence before vaccine relief

Farmers worried as government stops buying rice

By Kevine Omollo
Farmers worried as government stops buying rice

State in new attempt to set up strategic fuel reserves

By Macharia Kamau
State in new attempt to set up strategic fuel reserves

Firms collecting Covid data must seek consent, says State

By Frankline Sunday
Firms collecting Covid data must seek consent, says State

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.