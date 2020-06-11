×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Airlines face more turbulence before vaccine relief

By Reuters | January 14th 2021 at 15:55:19 GMT +0300

For a year expected to mark a turning point for pandemic-stricken European airlines, 2021 is off to a rough start.

A resurgence of COVID-19 lockdowns has killed off a fragile bookings upturn, executives and analysts said, as insolvent Norwegian Air NORR.OL finally axed its long-haul operations on Thursday.

The setbacks deal a blow to airline hopes that the promise of vaccines would put the worst of the crisis behind them, and set the stage for a summer rebound.

New outbreaks and travel restrictions - some designed to curb the spread of a highly infectious virus variant detected in Britain - have hit forward bookings that are usually relied upon to bring in vital cash during the thin winter months.

Read More

Global airline industry body IATA believes a return to positive cash flow "might not arrive before the end of the year," Chief Economist Brian Pearce said.

"Meanwhile the cash burn is going to continue" and may even in increase in Europe, Pearce told an online conference on Wednesday.

Some carriers may yet run out of cash, he added. For bailed-out airlines like Air France-KLM AIR.PA and Lufthansa LHAG.DE, a longer slump increases both debt and the likelihood more support will be needed.

Europe faces the worst relapse - although hitherto buoyant Chinese and Russian domestic bookings have also been weakened by new restrictions.

Intra-European bookings for the first half of the year stand at 22% of their level 12 months ago, Olivier Ponti of aviation data specialist ForwardKeys said. That compares with 36% for U.S. domestic bookings and 48% for flights within China.

'CARNAGE IN EUROPE'

Airlines have responded by cancelling yet more services. Ultra-low-cost carrier Wizz Air WIZZ.L, which has been expanding its fleet and network during the crisis, is suspending most UK routes and sees January capacity down 75%.

"The lockdown puts strains on demand, and we're adjusting capacity according to demand," Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi told Reuters. "It's going to be a difficult quarter."

Data provider OAG, which tracks airline schedules, predicted "carnage in Europe" after airlines slashed western Europe capacity by a quarter.

"A loss of some 1.5 million seats in a week is staggering," analyst John Grant said. With another 580,000 dropped in eastern Europe, "expectations for the next few months are grim".

Recovery hopes have driven a share rebound for European airlines since the first vaccine breakthrough in November, before lockdown setbacks pared average gains to 30%, based on the Stoxx Europe airlines index .T5751P.

More bullish investors may be getting ahead of themselves, some analysts caution.

European aviation is "primed for disappointment", Citi analyst Mark Manduca said.

"We see recovery risks into summer because (pre-flight) testing will in our view likely stifle demand," he added in a note. "Slower-than-expected rollouts of vaccines to corporate populations will likely continue to strangle a business-demand recovery."

'DESTROYS CONFIDENCE'

The volatile outlook hugely complicates all-important summer schedule planning, as airlines must decide several months ahead whether to commit cash to bringing back and overhauling parked jets and rehire staff.

Wheel out too much capacity and the unfilled seats will deepen losses. An airline that underestimates demand, on the other hand, risks handing badly needed business to rivals.

Nearly three-quarters of European routes are now under restrictions, according to UBS research - a higher proportion than at the height of the pandemic's first wave last March-May.

Airlines are growing exasperated with governments' refusal to drop quarantines for pre-flight COVID-19 testing. When Britain added testing requirements on top of a quarantine, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary decried "another shambolic measure".

"What this does is it destroys all confidence in bookings," he told the BBC on Friday.

Similar moves by Canada, Germany and Japan have drawn fire from the industry.

"These governments are not interested in managing a balanced approach to the risks," IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said on Tuesday.

"The industry's situation is still perilous - in fact it got worse over the year-end holiday period."

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Aviation Covid-19 IATA
Share this story
Previous article
Machakos by-election: UDA picks Ngengele as preferred candidate
Next article
We must pay more attention to youths

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Covid-19: 123 positives, 412 recoveries
Covid-19: 123 positives, 412 recoveries

LATEST STORIES

Former Baringo Health Chief Officer arrested
Former Baringo Health Chief Officer arrested

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: What happens next to Trump?

7 hours ago

Explainer: What happens next to Trump?
Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know

2 days ago

Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know
Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

6 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

9 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Where is China when Kenya needs it most?

Where is China when Kenya needs it most?

Dominic Omondi 6 hours ago
Is the mighty American empire on its last leg?

Is the mighty American empire on its last leg?

Babere Chacha and John Wahome 6 hours ago
Barriers broken as Anglicans appoint first female bishop

Barriers broken as Anglicans appoint first female bishop

Isaiah Gwengi and Mactilda Mbwenye 9 hours ago
Riparian land: When the law puts builders in hot water

Riparian land: When the law puts builders in hot water

Peter Theuri 16 hours ago

More stories

Farmers worried as government stops buying rice

By Kevine Omollo
Farmers worried as government stops buying rice

State in new attempt to set up strategic fuel reserves

By Macharia Kamau
State in new attempt to set up strategic fuel reserves

Firms collecting Covid data must seek consent, says State

By Frankline Sunday
Firms collecting Covid data must seek consent, says State

SMEs outshine big firms in paying loans

By Wainaina Wambu
SMEs outshine big firms in paying loans

Japan to support Kenya’s development programmes

By PSCU
Japan to support Kenya’s development programmes

Explainer: How black boxes of crashed Indonesian jet will be handled

By Reuters
Explainer: How black boxes of crashed Indonesian jet will be handled

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.