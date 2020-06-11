×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

'King' of ringtones exits Cellulant after 18 years at the helm

By Macharia Kamau | January 12th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Ken Njoroge (pictured) is calling it a day as chief executive of Cellulant, a company he co-founded nearly two decades ago.

The firm initially sold ringtones to mobile phone subscribers, but has grown to become a major digital payments processing firms in Africa.

Mr Njoroge said in a statement he will leave the firm by the end of this year, handing over to a new chief executive mid this year, while only remaining in office to support the transition.

“After 18 years of running Cellulant, I have decided that 2021 will be my last year as the CEO,” he said.

Read More

“The next 12 months will be a season of learning like any other. I will transition from my role as the CEO by the end of June, and spend the rest of the year supporting all the teams and the new leader in the transition. I will remain a shareholder and director on the board.”

Cellulant – co-founded by Njoroge and Bolaji Akinboro of Nigeria – became locally known for selling ringtones to users of basic mobile phones. This however proved unsustainable as advanced phones came to the market - enabling users to store music and other sounds that they could use as ringtones.

It would transit to content provision and later, to mobile banking. The firm has innovated over the years to become one of the largest payments and funds transfer fin-tech in Africa.

Cellulant co-founders Bolaji Akinboro and Ken Njoroge.

The company says its digital payments ecosystem connects about 100 banks, which have operations in 13 countries servicing 34 countries.

In 2018, the firm raised $47.5 million (Sh5.23 billion) from TPG Growth’s The Rise Fund to scale digital payments across Africa.

Njoroge likened the 18-year stint of starting and growing Cellulant to that of nurturing a cub to a lion and riding it - a dangerous affair itself.

“The journey of being an entrepreneur is often compared to a man riding a lion. People look at you in awe of your bravery and laud your accomplishments yet while atop the lion, you're constantly thinking of how to keep riding or jump off without the lion devouring you whole,” he said in the statement where he also refers to himself as a ‘rider of lions’.

“The opportunity to jump off the lion at the right time and in the right way is one of the most crucial tasks of a founder and it is the test of a journey ran well. Such a time has come for me.”

African economies

Njoroge said he will be working with innovative entrepreneurs, hand-holding them in setting up businesses that are geared at solving challenges that African economies face.

“The next part of my journey is to nurture, build and grow a thousand more lion riders who can run faster, better and with fewer mistakes than I did,” he said.

Cellulant has operations in Kenya, Nigeria, Zambia, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Uganda, Botswana, Mozambique, Malawi and Rwanda.

Related Topics
Cellulant Ken Njoroge
Share this story
Previous article
Autopsy: Killer was most cruel to father, son
Next article
Leaders mourn former Ndhuwa MP Owigo Gogni

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kenyans on Forbes list of millionaires to watch
Kenyans on Forbes list of millionaires to watch

LATEST STORIES

How graft is turning Kenya into a graveyard for startups
How graft is turning Kenya into a graveyard for startups

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

4 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

6 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

10 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

16 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Untold story of Kenya’s last white settlers

Untold story of Kenya’s last white settlers

Daniel Wesangula 11 hours ago
Western Kenya’s girl-child in danger

Western Kenya’s girl-child in danger

Gatonye Gathura 1 day ago
When swallowing or passing stool needs painkillers

When swallowing or passing stool needs painkillers

Yvonne Kawira 1 day ago
How alcoholism trickles down generations

How alcoholism trickles down generations

Nancy Nzalambi 1 day ago

More stories

Kenya secures over Sh17b in debt relief from rich nations

By Dominic Omondi
Kenya secures over Sh17b in debt relief from rich nations

KRA offers defaulters new deal

By Peter Theuri
KRA offers defaulters new deal

Sacco hands over renovated ward

By Fredrick Obura
Sacco hands over renovated ward

Uproar over WhatsApp intrusive new policy

By Allan Mungai
Uproar over WhatsApp intrusive new policy

State mulls talks with unions opposing leasing of sugar factories

By Macharia Kamau
State mulls talks with unions opposing leasing of sugar factories

Ministry wants VAT on tea and coffee scrapped

By Macharia Kamau
Ministry wants VAT on tea and coffee scrapped

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.