Mama Ibado Charity raises Sh4.4M to keep students learning in school

Mr. Ahmed Jibril (PHOTO: Courtesy)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Mama Ibado Charity (MIC) has raised Sh4.4 million to help keep more than 600 students learning in school.

The fundraising campaign follows the recent MIC BIKEATHON during which MIC Founder, Mr. Ahmed Jibril embarked on a 900KM bike ride in June 2020. He exceeded his target of raising Sh 3million (USD 30,000) towards a lunch program at Kakamega Township Primary School.

“We surpassed our target for the month-long exercise to raise Sh4.4M (USD 43,933). This is overwhelming support from our friends and the Kenyan community shows how much we value education for our children, especially the vulnerable,” said Jibril.

He added, “The funds will go a long way in ensuring pupils get a proper lunch over the next one year and boost their concentration in class as they recover from time lost during COVID-19 outbreak which disrupted the economy and learning schedules across the country.”

Kenyan schools re-opened on January 4, nine months after the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020.

To help students follow safety protocols when they return to school, MIC plans to increase water points equipped with soap for handwashing, provide temperature screening devices at the school entrance and donate reusable masks to the students.

“The School Feeding programme has led to reduced absenteeism and increased attendance, especially for female children. The teachers have also noted improved cognitive functions amongst the students,” said MIC Program Development Director, Nura Ali.

Since the introduction of the feeding program, the school has recorded improved performance as indicated by KCPE results.

Overall, the KCPE mean score in 2019 rose to 271 compared to 265 in 2018.